Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Djokovic wins compliment from James for basketball skills

Novak Djokovic has charmed many over the years with his exploits on the tennis courts but the men's world number one now also has an admirer of his basketball skills in American great LeBron James. Djokovic, who has been busy organising an exhibition tennis tournament in the Balkan region while the professional season is suspended due to the novel coronavirus, posted a video of himself trying some basketball moves on social media. Confederate flags pop up in sky, on roads, outside Talladega

NASCAR recently banned the Confederate flag from its racetracks but the organization has no control over the skies. Prior to Sunday's scheduled GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, a small plane flew above the track with a banner of the Confederate flag and carrying a second banner that said "DEFUND NASCAR." Simpson wins RBC Heritage at Harbour Town

Webb Simpson birdied three of his final four holes to emerge with victory at the PGA Tour's tightly-contested RBC Heritage in South Carolina on Sunday. The 34-year-old father of five made sure it was an extra special Father's Day by recording his seventh career win on the tour after his bogey-free 64 saw him finish on a combined 22-under-par 262, a stroke clear of Mexico's Abraham Ancer (65). NASCAR to investigate after noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage

NASCAR has launched an investigation after a noose was found in a garage stall at Talladega belonging to Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver competing in its top Cup series. "Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team," NASCAR said in a statement on Sunday. "We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19

Grigor Dimitrov said on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the highest-profile tennis player to reveal he has the disease. The 29-year-old Bulgarian had been competing in the Adria Tour exhibition tournament in Croatia until he withdrew due to feeling ill during the weekend. Lakers owner calls for unity against racism on Juneteenth

LA Lakers owner Jeannie Buss said on Friday, the Juneteenth holiday, that she is no longer willing to ignore hate and called on white people to come together and acknowledge the racism that exists in the United States. Juneteenth commemorates the U.S. abolition of slavery under President Abraham Lincoln's 1863 Emancipation Proclamation, belatedly announced by a Union army in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, after the Civil War ended. Australia striker Juric tests positive for COVID-19

CSKA Sofia's Australian striker Tomi Juric has tested positive for COVID-19, the 31-times Bulgarian champions said in a statement late on Sunday. The 28-year-old forward, who has played 41 times for his country, has been isolated. Other CSKA players and staff members have given negative results in testing for the coronavirus. Report: 40 COVID-19 positives behind delayed players vote

As a vote by Major League Baseball players on whether to accept the owners' latest proposal to play the 2020 season continues to be delayed, a report surfaced Sunday that a large of positive COVID-19 tests is main reason for the delay. Citing two sources close to the situation, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that 40 MLB players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week. Nightengale added that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark exchanged emails with "tweaks" to their proposals. Blaydes controls Volkov in unanimous victory at UFC Fight Night

Curtis Blaydes set a new record for takedowns in a heavyweight bout and controlled Alexander Volkov for most of their fight on Saturday en route to a unanimous-decision victory in the main event at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. An accomplished wrestler, Blaydes (14-2) took the 6-foot-7 Russian to the mat just seconds into the fight and maintained control throughout Round 1, which proved a sign of things to come. He ultimately succeeded on 14 of 25 takedown attempts and racked up 19:50 of control, drawing judges' scores of 49-46, 48-47 and 48-46 for his fourth straight victory. Pacers G Oladipo not certain to play in Orlando

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo said Saturday he is hopeful to play when the NBA restarts its season in Florida next month, but he wants to ramp up his activity before making a decision. Oladipo, 28, returned from a torn right quad tendon sustained in November of 2018 to play this January, appearing in 13 games with periodic time off before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 11. He wants to limit the chances of another major injury following a long layoff.