We've lost a legend: Virat Kohli pays tribute to Rajinder Goel

India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday condoled the demise of former domestic cricketer Rajinder Goel and said the country has "lost a legend".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 13:43 IST
Rajinder Goel (Photo/Shikhar Dhwan Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday condoled the demise of former domestic cricketer Rajinder Goel and said the country has "lost a legend". Goel passed away on Sunday at the age of 77 due to age-related health issues.

"We have lost a legend in Rajinder Goel Ji. Him being the highest wicket-taker in the history of Ranji Trophy, speaks volumes about the career he had. Wishing all the strength to his family and loved ones," Kohli tweeted. Former Men in Blue all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also conveyed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

Taking to Twitter Yuvraj wrote, "Sad to hear of the passing away of Shri Rajinder Goyal, one of the finest first-class spinners of India. His Ranji trophy record of 750 wickets is a great benchmark in the history of cricket. My deepest condolences to his family #RIPRajinderGoyalJi." The left-arm spinner picked up 750 first-class wickets with an average of 18.58 in a career spanning 27 years. He played first-class cricket till the age of 44 and represented Patiala, Delhi, Southern Punjab and Haryana.

The veteran spinner bagged 59 five-wicket hauls and 18 ten-wicket hauls. With 637 Ranji Trophy wickets, Goel despite playing his last game in the 1984-85 season, remains the leading wicket-taker of India's premier domestic first-class competition. Despite the illustrious record in the domestic cricket, Goel never played for India in any format of the game.

In 2017, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) honoured Goel with the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. (ANI)

