Croatian tennis player Coric positive for virus

Croatian tennis player Borna Coric says he has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking part in an exhibition event. The 33rd-ranked Coric posted the news on Twitter. He says "I want to inform you that I am positive for Covid-19.

PTI | Zagreb | Updated: 22-06-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 14:16 IST
Croatian tennis player Borna Coric says he has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking part in an exhibition event. The 33rd-ranked Coric posted the news on Twitter.

He says "I want to inform you that I am positive for Covid-19. Please everyone who has been in contact with me for the last few days gets tested!" He says he is feeling well and has no symptoms. Coric was among about 1,000 people who were tested for the virus after Grigor Dimitrov announced that he tested positive. That led to the cancellation of an exhibition event in Croatia where top-ranked Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play in the final.

Coric played a match against Dimitrov in Zadar on Saturday in the second leg of the exhibition series..

