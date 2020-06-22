Left Menu
Rohit looks instinctive but does his homework: Jayawardene

Rohit Sharma might come across as instinctive captain but all his decisions are weighed carefully after gathering lot of information about opponents, said Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:35 IST
Rohit looks instinctive but does his homework: Jayawardene

Rohit Sharma might come across as instinctive captain but all his decisions are weighed carefully after gathering lot of information about opponents, said Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene. Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit, is the IPL's most successful franchise, having won the cash-rich league a record four times. "He (Rohit) is an instinctive leader for sure. But at the same time Rohit gathers a lot of information as well, I think that's his strength," Jayawardene said on ‘Sony Ten Pit Stop’ show aired on Sony Sports Instagram page.

What Jayawardene likes about India's white ball vice-captain is his ability to gater information. "Ro (as he is referred by Mahela) does get a lot of information and he likes to know things. And he uses that out there in the middle. "That's how he reacts and all that. Even though everyone thinks he is instinctively making those calls, but that information is there." Rohit's inquisitive mind is also an indicator how much he thinks about the game.

"He comes and asks questions...sometimes you walk into the team room for us to do some analysing and you see Rohit the analyst, just looking through certain stuff and all that....so like that he gets those little snippets from the guys, so he is prepared..,” added the former Sri Lanka captain. So it's the preparation which helps in building an instinct.

"So as long as you are prepared and you are instinctively making those calls and being proactive, that's all what you can ask from him and Ro (hit) is brilliant in that," said the Sri Lankan batting great..

