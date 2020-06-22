Left Menu
BCCI's decision regarding IPL will be in interest of country, cricket: Rajeev Shukla

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Rajeev Shukla expressed his confidence in BCCI's (Board of Control for Cricket in India) decision to suspend this year's edition of the league saying that it would be in the "interest of both country and cricket".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:05 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Rajeev Shukla expressed his confidence in BCCI's (Board of Control for Cricket in India) decision to suspend this year's edition of the league saying that it would be in the "interest of both country and cricket". Shukla said that the cricket governing body in India is monitoring the situation and would take a "proper decision".

"As far as IPL is concerned, they are keeping an eye on this and will take a proper decision on it. We have to see the benefit of our country, whatever would be in the interest of our country and cricket," Shukla told ANI. "They will take a proper step, there is no worry. They will take a good decision while keeping in mind everything. I don't think that we should comment on anything before the decision," he added.

The 2020 edition of the IPL, which was slated to commence on March 29, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

