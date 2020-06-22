Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: Japan ad agency Dentsu teams up; Confederate flags pop up in sky and more

Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19 Grigor Dimitrov said on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the highest-profile tennis player to reveal he has the disease.

Updated: 22-06-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:28 IST
Sports News Roundup: Japan ad agency Dentsu teams up; Confederate flags pop up in sky and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Japan ad agency Dentsu teams up to promote esports

Japan's largest advertising agency Dentsu Group Inc said on Monday it was partnering with the newly established Global Esports Federation, bringing its heft in sports marketing to the fast-growing sector. The popularity and prize money in esports already rivals that of traditional sport and has taken on many of its hallmarks including packed-out stadiums, star athletes, and big name sponsors.

Confederate flags pop up in sky, on roads, outside Talladega

NASCAR recently banned the Confederate flag from its racetracks but the organization has no control over the skies. Prior to Sunday's scheduled GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, a small plane flew above the track with a banner of the Confederate flag and carrying a second banner that said: "DEFUND NASCAR."

Simpson wins RBC Heritage at Harbour Town

Webb Simpson birdied three of his final four holes to emerge with victory at the PGA Tour's tightly-contested RBC Heritage in South Carolina on Sunday. The 34-year-old father of five made sure it was an extra special Father's Day by recording his seventh career win on the tour after his bogey-free 64 saw him finish on a combined 22-under-par 262, a stroke clear of Mexico's Abraham Ancer (65).

Coric tests positive for COVID-19 poses questions for sport's return

Croatia's Borna Coric became the second player from Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition tournament to test positive for COVID-19, raising serious concerns for tennis governing bodies in their bid to restart the sport after a lengthy shutdown. The professional circuit was halted in early March as nations closed borders and imposed lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus.

Adria Tour final canceled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19

Grigor Dimitrov said on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the highest-profile tennis player to reveal he has the disease. The 29-year-old Bulgarian had been competing in the Adria Tour exhibition tournament in Croatia until he withdrew due to feeling ill during the weekend.

PGA Championship to go ahead without fans

The PGA Championship will be held in August without spectators, the tour said on Monday, citing health and safety concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of golf's four majors, the event was previously postponed from its originally scheduled May date at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco because of the scale of the outbreak.

Jets S Adams: 'Trying' to get to Dallas

Dallas native Jamal Adams, who formally requested a trade last week, appeared to express his motives with a fan who shared a cellphone video of the All-Pro saying he's "trying" to get home. Adams has not been granted permission to discuss a trade with other teams and has two years remaining on his contract, but he's seeking a deal that would make him one of the highest-paid defensive players in the NFL.

Wallace ready to race as NASCAR investigates racial attack

NASCAR was investigating who placed a noose in Bubba Wallace's garage as drivers prepared to return to the Talladega Superspeedway on Monday for the rain delayed Geico 500 with the dark clouds of racism again hanging over the sport. The only Black driver in NASCAR's top series and a vocal supporter of Black Lives Matters, Wallace was the target of a racial attack on Sunday when a noose, a symbol connected to lynching and America's slave history, was left in his team stall.

Australia striker Juric tests positive for COVID-19

CSKA Sofia's Australian striker Tomi Juric has tested positive for COVID-19, the 31-times Bulgarian champions said in a statement late on Sunday. The 28-year-old forward, who has played 41 times for his country, has been isolated. Other CSKA players and staff members have given negative results in testing for the coronavirus.

Report: 40 COVID-19 positives behind delayed players vote

As a vote by Major League Baseball players on whether to accept the owners' latest proposal to play the 2020 season continues to be delayed, a report surfaced Sunday that a large of positive COVID-19 tests is main reason for the delay. Citing two sources close to the situation, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that 40 MLB players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week. Nightengale added that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark exchanged emails with "tweaks" to their proposals.

