Columbus, Twin Cities trimmed from NHL list of hub sites

The NHL has eliminated Columbus, Ohio, and Minneapolis/St. Paul as potential hub cities if the season resumes play this summer, The Athletic reported Monday. "They had a lot of positives about our presentation, but they've gone in a different direction," Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. "It's disappointing, but we were also among the last few cities to be considered. You take the positives along with the disappointment and you move on."

As part of the league's 24-team return to play plan announced in May, two hub cities will serve as hosts -- one for the 12 Eastern Conference teams and one for the 12 Western Conference teams -- when play resumes in late July or early August. Multiple reports have indicated that Las Vegas will be one of the hubs. Other locations being considered include Dallas and Chicago in the United States and Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver in Canada.

An announcement is expected as early as this week. The NHL suspended play on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with teams having between 11 and 14 games left in the regular season. The structure of the season, if and when it resumes, remains uncertain.

--Field Level Media