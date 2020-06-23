Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baseball-MLB players vote against 60-game season proposal

Major League Baseball players on Monday voted overwhelmingly against a proposal to play a shortened 60-game season amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 04:18 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 04:18 IST
Baseball-MLB players vote against 60-game season proposal

Major League Baseball players on Monday voted overwhelmingly against a proposal to play a shortened 60-game season amid the COVID-19 outbreak. According to multiple reports, the MLB Players Association sub-committee voted 33-5 to reject the proposal.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred can now intervene and set a schedule for the 2020 season as per an agreement that was reached in late March. "Earlier this evening the full Board reaffirmed the players' eagerness to return to work as soon and as safely as possible," MLBPA said in a statement.

"To that end, we anticipate finalizing a comprehensive set of health and safety protocols with Major League Baseball in the coming days, and we await word from the league on the resumption of spring training camps and a proposed 2020 schedule. "While we had hoped to reach a revised back to work agreement with the league, the players remain fully committed to proceeding under our current agreement and getting back on the field for the fans, for the game and for each other."

Other aspects of the proposal that were denied included a call for an expanded post-season and no additional salary guarantees should the season be canceled due to COVID-19. MLB and the players' union have been trying to find common ground on a return-to-play plan for the 2020 season but have been unable to reach agreement in areas like player compensation and the number of games played.

Manfred said two weeks ago he was "100%" sure there would be a 2020 season but dramatically shifted his tone last Monday and said he was "not confident" a campaign would happen after the union broke off talks. Manfred then said he met with MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark last Tuesday where the two put together the framework of a deal to salvage a 2020 season during a meeting in Phoenix that lasted several hours.

MLB was scheduled to open its 162-game regular season in late March but delayed the campaign due to the pandemic.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump issues proclamation to suspend H-1B, other visas till year end

US President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation to suspend issuing of H-1B visas, which is popular among Indian IT professionals, along with other foreign work visas for the rest of the year. Trump said the step was essential to help mi...

U.S. accuses India of unfair practices on charter flights

The U.S. Transportation Department on Monday accused the Indian government of engaging in unfair and discriminatory practices on charter air transportation services to and from India and issued an order requiring Indian air carriers to appl...

Blazers' Ariza reportedly will miss restart to visit son

Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza reportedly will opt out of the NBAs restart in Orlando, Fla., next month in order to make himself available for a one-month visitation window with his 12-year-old son. According to ESPN, Ariza and...

UK citizens' assembly backs climate-friendly coronavirus recovery

By Megan Rowling June 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Britains post-coronavirus economic recovery plan should be used to help cut its climate-heating emissions to net zero, a citizens assembly set up to give insights on how to achieve that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020