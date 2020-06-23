Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blazers' Ariza reportedly will miss restart to visit son

According to ESPN, Ariza and his son's mother are involved in a "custody case," and the one-month visitation period fell during the 22-team NBA restart, which is set to begin July 30. Ariza, who has started all 21 games with the Trail Blazers after his trade from the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 21, will miss out on at least $1 million in salary by skipping the end of the regular season.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 04:34 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 04:34 IST
Blazers' Ariza reportedly will miss restart to visit son

Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza reportedly will opt out of the NBA's restart in Orlando, Fla., next month in order to make himself available for a one-month visitation window with his 12-year-old son. According to ESPN, Ariza and his son's mother are involved in a "custody case," and the one-month visitation period fell during the 22-team NBA restart, which is set to begin July 30.

Ariza, who has started all 21 games with the Trail Blazers after his trade from the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 21, will miss out on at least $1 million in salary by skipping the end of the regular season. He could miss out on as much as $1.8 million depending on how far Portland advances in the playoffs. At 29-37, the Trail Blazers are 3 1/2 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference. Ninth-place teams that finish within four games of the No. 8 spot in their conference will be eligible for a play-in tournament for the final playoff spot.

Ariza, who will turn 35 on June 30, is his 16th season out of UCLA and has averaged 11 points and 4.8 rebounds since joining the Trail Blazers this season. In 1,064 career games (731 starts), he has averaged 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, then-New Orleans Hornets, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Kings and Blazers.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden campaign asks Twitter, Facebook to remove Trump posts bashing mail-in voting

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens political campaign has asked social media giants Facebook and Twitter to remove posts by Republican President Donald Trump on Monday that it said made false claims aimed at discrediting mail-in v...

Reform H-1B visa system; move towards merit-based immigration: Trump to officials

US President Donald Trump has directed his administration to reform the H-1B visa system and move in the direction of merit-based immigration, White House officials have said. Moving to a merit-based immigration system, the White House said...

Intuit lays off 715 staff, plans revamp of certain sectors

TurboTax-maker Intuit Inc has cut 715 jobs, its Chief Executive Officer Sasan Goodarzi said in a note to employees on Monday, a move that is a part of the companys ongoing strategy to become an AI-driven platform. The income-tax filing soft...

Controversial dog meat festival kicks off in China

In spite of the governments drive to discourage consumption of wildlife and pets for meat due to health reasons, the controversial dog meat festival has kicked off in Yulin city of Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region in mainland China. The 10-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020