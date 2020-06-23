Left Menu
'It doesn't look good': Guardiola provides injury update on Aguero

Manchester city manager Pep Guardiola has provided an injury update on striker Sergio Aguero, saying that it does not look too good at the moment.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 23-06-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 14:34 IST
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester city manager Pep Guardiola has provided an injury update on striker Sergio Aguero, saying that it does not look too good at the moment. Aguero was caught just before half-time by Burnley captain Ben Mee during the Premier League match on Monday (local time).

The 32-year-old striker will go for tests later today but Guardiola confirmed that Aguero will be miss the next few games of the season. "It doesn't look good. We will see exactly what he has but it doesn't look good for the season. He was struggling the last month with a problem in his knee and now he felt something but it doesn't look good," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"The doctor says it will take time. A few games out for sure but maybe tomorrow the tests he will get good news. We will see," he added. Manchester City defeated Burnley 5-0 with the help of goals from Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and David Silva.

Both Foden and Mahrez scored brace for Manchester City. The side is currently placed at the second spot in the Premier League standings with 63 points from 30 matches.

Manchester City will next take on Chelsea on Thursday, June 25. (ANI)

