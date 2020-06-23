Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

New Zealand's Test tour of Bangladesh was on Tuesday postponed due to the health threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic as three cricketers from the South Asian country recently tested positive for the virus.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 23-06-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 15:54 IST
New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

New Zealand's Test tour of Bangladesh was on Tuesday postponed due to the health threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic as three cricketers from the South Asian country recently tested positive for the virus. New Zealand were slated to play a two-Test series in Bangladesh in August-September as part of the ICC World Test Championship. Bangladesh has so far reported more than one lakh coronavirus cases with over 1,500 deaths.

Last week, former ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza, Nazmul Islam and Nafees Iqbal also tested positive for the deadly contagion. "In the present COVID-19 pandemic scenario, hosting a full cricket series in August 2020 will be a challenge in terms of preparations and we cannot take chances with the safety and health of players, support staff and related stakeholders," ESPNCricinfo quoted Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury as saying. "Under these circumstances, BCB and NZC have felt that the best way forward would be to defer the series. We realise that this will be hugely disappointing for the players and officials of both teams, not to mention the fans of the two nations but I must thank NZC for its understanding and for recognising the rationale behind such a decision," he added.

The governing bodies from both countries are working on new dates for the series, the BCB said. The BCB has already postponed its Test tour of Pakistan in April apart from the Ireland and UK tour in May. Australia's tour of Bangladesh, originally scheduled for June, has also been deferred, owing to the pandemic.

Their tour to Sri Lanka, scheduled for July-August, is also shrouded in uncertainty. New Zealand have also postponed their tour of Netherlands, Ireland, Scotland and West Indies.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 likely to be out in 2021, Season 3 confirmed, get other updates

Is The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 renewed Yes, it has already been renewed. The anime lovers will be quite happy to know that even Season 3 has already been renewed. The success of Season 1 was massive that opened doors for multiple...

Initial COVID-19 infection rate in US may be 80 times greater than reported: Study

The number of early COVID-19 cases in the US may have been more than 80 times greater, and likely doubled nearly twice as fast as originally believed, according to a study which says the undercounting may have been due to testing issues, an...

Greenland: Police arrest suspects in statue vandalism case

Police in Greenland have detained a man in his early 30s in connection with the vandalism of a statue of a Danish colonizer that was doused with red paint and the word decolonize. Police told Greenland broadcaster KNR Monday that investi...

India considering establishing 'bilateral bubbles' with US, UK, France and Germany for air travel

India is considering establishing individual bilateral bubbles with the US, the UK, Germany and France allowing airlines of each country in the pact to operate international passenger flights, said the Aviation Ministry on TuesdayThe minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020