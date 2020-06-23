The following are the top sports stories at 1700 hours: SPO-HOCK-SREEJESH-LD INTERVIEW Read motivational books to stay afloat mentally during COVID-19 confinement at SAI centre: Sreejesh By Saumojyoti S Choudhury New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) The confinement hasn't ended even though he is back home from one but celebrated Indian hockey goalkeeper P R Sreejesh is not complaining as, at least, there are no mental demons to fight. SPO-FOOT-BALA-INTERVIEW Hoping for ISL-style women's league, Bala Devi says India must build on legacy of hosting top events By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Star striker Bala Devi says India will have to build on the legacy of hosting the women's U-17 World Cup and Asian Cup if the country is to raise its football standards by a few notches. SPO-CRI-LATIF Latif says result of Pakistan's upcoming tour of England difficult to predict Karachi, Jun 23 (PTI) Former captain Rashid Latif says the outcome of Pakistan's upcoming tour of England is hard to predict as the teams are playing under unprecedented circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-GAYLE Test cricket is ultimate, teaches you how to live life: Chris Gayle New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) A limited-overs marauder he might be but West Indies swashbuckler Chris Gayle says there is nothing more challenging than Test cricket, a format which can also help one understand the vagaries of life. SPO-CHESS-HARIKRISHNA Harikrishna bows out of Chessable Masters online tournament Chennai, Jun 23 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna on Tuesday bowed out of contention for a quarterfinal spot in the USD 150,000 Chessable Masters online tournament, with a defeat at the hands of Alexander Grischuk of Russia in the 10th and final round.

SPO-CRI-PAINE Paine fears Boxing Day Test against India could be shifted out of MCG Melbourne, Jun 23 (PTI) Australia Test captain Tim Paine fears the Boxing Day Test against India could be moved out of the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in Victoria. SPO-CRI-JAFFER-UTTARAKHAND Wasim Jaffer appointed Uttarakhand head coach Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) Former India opener and domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer has been appointed head coach of the Uttarakhand cricket team for the upcoming domestic season. SPO-DOPE-ROWING Rowing Dope Scandal: Food supplements could be reason, says federation New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Left red-faced after 22 junior scullers failed dope tests, the Rowing Federation of India (RFI) on Tuesday was at a loss to explain the embarrassment and said food supplements could be a reason behind the fiasco.

SPO-FOOT-ODISHAFC-COACH Boosted by Faf's 'mantra', Baxter targets play-offs for Odisha FC in ISL Kolkata, Jun 23 (PTI) Embarking on a new journey in an unknown territory, Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter is boosted by a tried-and-tested 'mantra' given by former South Africa cricket skipper Faf du Plessis who has advised him to be on the "front foot" to be successful in India. SPO-CRI-NZ-BANGLA-TOUR New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh postponed due to coronavirus pandemic Dhaka, Jun 23 (PTI) New Zealand's Test tour of Bangladesh was on Tuesday postponed due to the health threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic as three cricketers from the South Asian country recently tested positive for the virus. SPO-TENNIS-SANIA Sania Mirza signs up with Cornerstone Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Tuesday signed a deal with talent management agency Cornerstone.