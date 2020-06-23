Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rijiju eyes August resumption without spectators, IOA wants flexibility with calendars

The minister conducted a virtual meeting with representatives of IOA and 15 national federations, including wrestling, hockey, boxing and shooting, to discuss the way forward in terms of training of athletes, participation in national and international competitions and organising sporting events in India. "After today's meeting the Sports Ministry will review all the ideas and work in tandem with federations to open up sports.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 19:33 IST
Rijiju eyes August resumption without spectators, IOA wants flexibility with calendars
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said tournaments can start without spectators from August even as the Indian Olympic Association urged flexibility in calendars depending on the situation. The minister conducted a virtual meeting with representatives of IOA and 15 national federations, including wrestling, hockey, boxing and shooting, to discuss the way forward in terms of training of athletes, participation in national and international competitions, and organizing sporting events in India.

"After today's meeting, the Sports Ministry will review all the ideas and work in tandem with federations to open up sports. I feel, from August onwards, we should be able to start some sporting events as well," Rijiju said. Given the uncertainty arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, IOA president Narinder Batra pushed for flexibility with the annual calendars.

"The ACTC (Annual Competition and Training Calendar) has to be kept flexible this year so that decisions can be taken depending on the changing scenario," Batra, who was present in the meeting, said. Among the key points discussed in the meeting, it was suggested by the ministry that federations submit an interim ACTC to kick start training of Olympic bound athletes in a phased manner.

The same could be reviewed later when the calendar of the international competitions are published by the respective international federations. "We are in the first phase of Unlock and as a country, we are slowly adapting to the present situation, and therefore, the time is right to slowly open up sports, while following safety protocols," Rijiju said.

"Since federations are best qualified to decide the way forward for each sport, the ministry would like to get ideas from federations. Their ideas will be the key to planning India's post Covid strategy in sports," he added. The minister urged all federations to speak to league managers and propose a few events that can be organized in each sport in the coming months.

"Given the situation, we have to be innovative about events. We may need to hold smaller events in stadiums and not have spectators. But we can surely try and beam the sports on television channels and social media platforms." "The resumption of sporting events will boost the confidence of our athletes and also create an atmosphere of normalcy in these trying times. We can plan some events August onwards," Rijiju added. The meeting was attended by presidents and secretary generals of archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, cycling, fencing, football, hockey, judo, shooting, swimming, table tennis, weightlifting, and wrestling.

Sports secretary Ravi Mittal, SAI's director general Sandip Pradhan, IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta were also present in the meeting.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh meets Russian Deputy PM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a three-day visit to Russia, on Tuesday met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Ivanovich Borisov. Earlier in the day, Singh visited Indian Embassy here and laid a wreath at the statue of Mahatma Gan...

Spurt in cyber attacks from China, over 40,000 cases in 5 days

Hackers based in China attempted over 40,000 cyber attacks on Indias Information Technology infrastructure and banking sector in the last five days, a top police official in Maharashtra said on Tuesday. The spurt in online attacks from acro...

Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic announced Tuesday he and his wife have COVID-19 after he played in a series of exhibition matches he organized in Serbia and Croatia with zero social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Raising ...

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

Indiabulls Group faced a ransomware attack whereby some data was leaked, according to a cyber intelligence firm while a group company on Tuesday said the affected systems have been restored and the incident was being analysed to restrict su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020