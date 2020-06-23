Left Menu
Reuters | Havana | Updated: 23-06-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 21:17 IST
Lions owner Ford steps down, daughter takes over
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Sheila Ford Hamp will take over as the Detroit Lions' principal owner and chairwoman in place of her mother, Martha Firestone Ford, the team announced Tuesday. Firestone Ford, 94, became the principal owner of the Lions after her husband William Clay Ford Sr. died in 2014. He bought the club in full in 1963 after becoming a minority owner in 1961.

"My mother has inspired all of us since taking on leadership of the Lions over six years ago," Ford Hamp said in a statement released by the team. "She has been a tireless leader to our family, our team and our community. Her smart decisions have given me a solid foundation to take the team forward. "On behalf of the family and the team, I want to thank her for her countless contributions. I look forward to leading the Lions to excellence on and off the field."

Ford Hamp, 68, served as one of the Lions' vice chairmen since her mother took over as the owner. She also serves on the NFL's Super Bowl and Major Events Committee. Firestone Ford endorsed her daughter's new official role in a statement released by the team:

"It has been a great honor for our family to be associated with the Lions and with the National Football League," Firestone Ford said. "I am gratified that this family tradition, which my husband and I began almost six decades ago, will continue under Sheila's guiding hand. "It is clear to me that Sheila will provide superb leadership and is fully committed to competitive excellence and community involvement."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell praised Firestone Ford for all her efforts in guiding the team since the passing of her husband. "Martha Ford has led the Lions with skill and grace for the past six seasons," Goodell said in a statement. "I have appreciated her business insights, her love of the game, her deep commitment to the NFL, and her personal kindness. We are pleased that the Ford family will continue to own and operate this historic franchise.

"Sheila Hamp has become increasingly involved in team and league affairs over the past several years and we look forward to working with her and the rest of the club's executive team."

