Document claiming Mark Boucher to be shareholder in 3TC Cricket is 'incorrect': CSA

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday termed the document claiming head coach Mark Boucher to be a shareholder in 3TC Cricket as 'incorrect'.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-06-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 21:29 IST
Mark Boucher. Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday termed the document claiming head coach Mark Boucher to be a shareholder in 3TC Cricket as 'incorrect'. The cricket governing body in South Africa said that the document was "maliciously sent to journalists" to discredit CSA, its employees, and Boucher.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) has established the existence of and are in the possession of a fraudulent document claiming that Mark Boucher is a shareholder of 3TC Cricket. This information is incorrect, and it is emphatically pointed out that Mark Boucher is not a Director of this company," CSA said in a statement. "This document was maliciously sent to journalists to discredit Cricket South Africa (CSA), its employees, and, in particular, Mark Boucher. We will launch an internal investigation into the origin of this false and fraudulent document and will also lay criminal charges," the statement added.

CSA said they will leave no stone unturned make sure that the "malicious perpetrators face the full might of the law." CEO of 3TC Cricket, Francois Pienaar, has confirmed that Boucher is not a Director and that no other CSA employee is in any way associated with 3TC," CSA added.

"Pienaar welcomes any forensic investigation into this initiative, should there be a need for anyone to look into and test this. Pienaar concluded that all profits raised for the once-off event will be donated to the hardship fund helping cricket people who have been affected by the pandemic," the statement read. (ANI)

