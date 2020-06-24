Left Menu
Report: Jokic delayed in Serbia following positive COVID-19 test

Denver Nuggets All-Star center Nikola Jokic tested positive for the coronavirus in Serbia, delaying his return to the United States, ESPN reported on Tuesday. Jokic was scheduled to return to Denver this week. According to ESPN, Jokic has been asymptomatic since testing positive last week.

According to ESPN, Jokic has been asymptomatic since testing positive last week. Per the report, he is expected to be cleared to travel to Denver within a week. Players who left their home team market were scheduled to return to their pro team market on June 15 for testing. Jokic was granted an exception by the NBA to stay in Sombor.

All other players are due to report Tuesday, per the terms of the NBA and NBPA agreement, as the league begins advanced preparation for the resumption of the 2019-2020 season. Jokic, 25, was in Belgrade for an exhibition game on June 15.

The Nuggets are 43-22, third in the Western Conference, as the NBA season resumes. --Field Level Media

