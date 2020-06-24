Cricket-Archer delays joining England squad after taking precautionary COVID-19 test
Archer was supposed to link up with the England team, who are going into isolation head of their test series against West Indies, in Southampton on Tuesday. "Archer, and members of his household, have tested negative for COVID-19," the ECB said.Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 04:57 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 04:57 IST
Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been delayed from joining the England squad after he underwent a precautionary test for COVID-19 when a member of his household felt unwell last weekend, the England and Wales Cricket Board said. Archer was supposed to link up with the England team, who are going into isolation head of their test series against West Indies, in Southampton on Tuesday.
"Archer, and members of his household, have tested negative for COVID-19," the ECB said. "He will have a second test tomorrow (Wednesday), and if he tests negative, he will join up with the training group on Thursday." The first test starts in Southampton on July 8 and Archer said on Monday that he was fit and ready for the three-match series after battling an elbow injury.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jofra Archer
- England
- ECB
- England and Wales Cricket Board
- Southampton
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
West Indian cricketers depart for 3-test tour of England
Pakistan appoints Younis Khan as batting coach for England tour
PCB appoints Younis as batting coach for England tour, Mushtaq is spin coach
Cricket-Pakistan add Younis, Mushtaq as coaches for England tour
What happens to bowlers in England where they don't sweat: Tendulkar on Saliva ban