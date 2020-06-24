Brady, Bucs continue workouts against NFLPA advisory

Tom Brady and several members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued to work out together on Tuesday despite the NFL Players Association's strong recommendation against such gatherings. More than a dozen Bucs players -- including new tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receiver Chris Godwin and center Ryan Jensen -- met again at a Tampa prep school Tuesday morning for a two-hour workout, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Also present, per the Times, were backup quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, wideout Scotty Miller and defensive backs Mike Edwards, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean.

Brady, 42, and teammates have been working out regularly at Berkeley Preparatory School since mid-May. In the wake of several NFL players across the league testing positive in recent weeks, NFLPA medical director Thom Mayer released a statement Saturday imploring all players to stop group practices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts," Mayer wrote. "Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months. "We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that it is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences."

According to ESPN, the NFLPA declined further comment on Tuesday. However, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told ESPN, "Everyone associated with the NFL should follow the recommendations and guidelines of state and local authorities and medical experts, including the NFLPA. The league is working with the NFLPA to conclude the remaining protocols and finalize arrangements for the safe opening of training camps next month." Coronavirus cases are rising rapidly in Florida, and reports last week said multiple members of the Bucs' staff had tested positive. The team confirmed on Saturday that some staff have tested positive, though it did not offer a number. ESPN reported that two Bucs players and an assistant coach had COVID-19.

The Bucs are scheduled to start training camp July 21. Head coach Bruce Arians has told reporters he hopes to have quarterbacks and rookie report by the July 15. --Field Level Media