ECB looking to resume recreational cricket by July 4

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said that it is looking to resume recreational cricket in the country around July 4. The board has also said that cricket is a low-risk sport as it is a non-contact sport.

"We believe that cricket is a non-contact sport, with very low risks of exposure, and that it can be played as safely as many other activities being currently permitted," the ECB said in an official statement. "It is our strong desire to work with Government to see the return of recreational cricket on or around 4th July, as they continue to lift other restrictions more broadly across society," it added.

The board has also said that the health and safety of everyone involved will be prioritised and cricket will then resume in the country. "We are heartened that the Government has already permitted the return of other ball sports, including tennis and basketball, and we are sure that our interpretation of the risks around ball transmission is consistent with these other games," the ECB said.

"We can confirm that any guidance we share with the game will include directions on how to mitigate any risk from handling the ball as we continue to prioritise the health and safety of the cricket family in all our decision-making," it added. On Tuesday, UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson had announced more relaxations in the country.

All international cricket has also been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is set to resume to from July 8 as England and West Indies will lock horns in three-Test series. (ANI)