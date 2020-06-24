Odd News Roundup: Japanese baseball fan enters empty stadium via robot and more

Odd News Roundup: Japanese baseball fan enters empty stadium via robot and moreDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Japanese baseball fan enters empty stadium via robot
One lucky baseball fan was taken inside the otherwise empty Tokyo Dome for Yomiuri Giants' win on Tuesday via a monitor mounted on a robot she controlled from home. Nippon Professional Baseball teams have begun their season without fans in stadia due to restrictions implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19, yet 14-year-old Futaba Tsuchiya was given special access via the monitor.
- READ MORE ON:
- Japanese
- Tokyo Dome
- Yomiuri Giants
- Nippon Professional Baseball
- COVID
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Japanese carmaker Honda hit by cyberattack
Formula 1: Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japanese races cancelled
Japanese women bear brunt of recession as pandemic unravels Abe's 'Womenomics'
Former Japanese justice minister, lawmaker wife arrested for suspected vote-buying -NHK
Former Japanese justice minister, lawmaker wife arrested for suspected vote-buying -NHK