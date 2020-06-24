Odd News Roundup: Japanese baseball fan enters empty stadium via robot and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Japanese baseball fan enters empty stadium via robot

One lucky baseball fan was taken inside the otherwise empty Tokyo Dome for Yomiuri Giants' win on Tuesday via a monitor mounted on a robot she controlled from home. Nippon Professional Baseball teams have begun their season without fans in stadia due to restrictions implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19, yet 14-year-old Futaba Tsuchiya was given special access via the monitor.