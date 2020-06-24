Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harry Kane 'delighted' after completing 200 appearances for Tottenham

After making his 200th appearance for Tottenham, Harry Kane said he is "delighted" to have achieved this milestone with the club. Kane touched the figure during his club's 2-0 win against West Ham on Wednesday in the ongoing Premier League.

ANI | London | Updated: 24-06-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 18:33 IST
Harry Kane 'delighted' after completing 200 appearances for Tottenham
Tottenham's Harry Kane . Image Credit: ANI

After making his 200th appearance for Tottenham, Harry Kane said he is "delighted" to have achieved this milestone with the club. Kane touched the figure during his club's 2-0 win against West Ham on Wednesday in the ongoing Premier League. While it marked his double-century of Premier League matches for Tottenham, it was actually Kane's 203rd top-flight appearance overall as he played three games for Norwich in 2012/13.

"Obviously it's a pleasure to make my 200th appearance for Spurs in the Premier League and yes, I'm delighted to score as well. It's been a while, it's been nearly six months, I'd had a couple of chances before so it was nice to get that one through and finish it off," the club's official website quoted Kane as saying. Tottenham had played out a 1-1 draw against Manchester United during their first match after the Premier League's resumption.

Kane, who also scored a goal in the match against West Ham, expressed elation over the win. "It was a great night. The most important thing was the win, for sure. Coming off a draw on Friday we needed to get back to winning ways, especially for the momentum for the last seven games,' he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli lawmakers grant Netanyahu tax exemptions on benefits

Israels parliament has approved a request by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for tax exemptions for official benefits that could exceed 150,000. Coming at a time when Israel is grappling with a major economic crisis due to the pandemic an...

Plea in SC seeks NIA probe in MoU signed between UPA govt, China

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking National Investigation Agency NIA probe into the Memorandum of Understanding MoU signed in 2008 between the then UPA-led Central government and China. Goa Chronicle editor-in-chief Savi...

IMF downgrades outlook for global economy in face of virus

The International Monetary Fund has sharply lowered its forecast for global growth this year because it envisions far more severe economic damage from the coronavirus than it did just two months ago. The IMF predicts that the global economy...

Maintaining peace and tranquility along Sino-India border in common interests of both parties: China

Asserting that China and India are important neighbours to each other, China on Wednesday said maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Sino-India border is in the common interests of both the parties and requires joint efforts. In sepa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020