Yankees, Dodgers are World Series favorites

In baseball's 60-game sprint to October, oddsmakers like the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers to reach the World Series. Both opened Wednesday at 7-2 to win the World Series at Caesars Sportsbook, with the Houston Astros third at 11-1.

The Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins are 15-1. DraftKings favors the same five teams and in the same order with the Washington Nationals and Tampa Bay Rays close behind at 18-1.

DraftKings offers the Astros at 6.5-1, the Yankees at 4-1 and the Dodgers at 7-2. The longest odds for the Fall Classic are the Miami Marlins, Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles, all at 75-1 at DraftKings.

