Iginla, Hossa headline six-person Hall of Fame class

Jarome Iginla and Marian Hossa were chosen for induction to the Hockey Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility as a six-member 2020 class was unveiled Wednesday. The two forwards are joined by defensemen Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson. General manager Ken Holland and women's player Kim St-Pierre will also be enshrined.

Iginla will become just the fourth Black inductee into the Hall of Fame. Grant Fuhr and Angela James were inducted for their play, while Willie O'Ree, who broke the NHL's color barrier, was chosen for his contributions. Iginla, who turns 43 on July 1, spent 15 1/2 of his 20 NHL seasons with the Calgary Flames. He recorded 625 goals and 675 assists (1,300 points) in 1,554 regular-season games from 1996-97 to 2016-17.

"It's extremely special," Iginla said, according to NHL.com. "I had a hard time sleeping the past few nights. Starting my career, I didn't dream of making it to the Hall of Fame. It's a true honor, I've been extremely blessed. It's still sinking in." Hossa was part of three Stanley Cup-winning teams with the Chicago Blackhawks. He scored 1,134 points (525 goals, 609 assists) in 1,309 games from 1997-98 to 2016-17. His career included eight campaigns with the Blackhawks, seven with the Ottawa Senators, three with the Atlanta Thrashers and one each with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings.

"This honor means so much to me," Hossa said in the Hockey Hall of Fame's news announcement. "I would like to thank everyone who voted for me. I have learned so much about life through the game of hockey and am very appreciative of this recognition." Lowe was part of six Stanley Cup championship teams, five during a seven-year span with the Edmonton Oilers before he won one with the New York Rangers in 1994. Lowe scored 431 points (84 goals, 347 assists) in 1,254 games from 1979-80 to 1997-98, playing 15 seasons for the Oilers in two stints and four campaigns with the Rangers.

"I think I perhaps represent the next level of guys who helped to win championships," Lowe said. "I appreciate that my contributions to the teams I played on are being recognized in this way." Wilson, who is currently the general manager of the San Jose Sharks, spent 14 of his 16 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and his final two with the Sharks. He scored 827 points (237 goals, 590 assists) in 1,024 games from 1977-78 to 1992-93.

"I'm not even a Hall of Famer in my own house, so joining this club means the world to me," Wilson said. "I would like to thank all of the people who have been so good to me in this game." Holland, currently the general manager of the Oilers, was chosen for induction through the builder category. Holland won three Stanley Cup crowns during a 22-year stint (1997-2019) as GM of the Detroit Red Wings.

"I am incredibly humbled by this honor," Holland said. "I am in this game because I loved it as a young man and I am happy to have been able to stay in the game." St-Pierre was a star goaltender who helped Canada's women win three Olympic gold medals (2002, 2006, 2010) and five world championship. She had a 1.17 goals-against average and .939 save percentage in her appearances for Team Canada.

"Hockey has always been my passion and this is a very special honor," St-Pierre said. "When I was growing up it was only boys, and when that changed my dream was able to come (true)." St-Pierre is the eighth women's player named to the Hall of Fame. She is the first female goalie.

"The Hockey Hall of Fame is proud to welcome these hockey legends as Honored Members," Hockey Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald said in the news release. "Their contributions to the game of hockey are well documented and their election to the Hockey Hall of Fame is richly deserved." The inductions are currently scheduled for Nov. 16, but the date could change depending on the coronavirus pandemic.

--Field Level Media