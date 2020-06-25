Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Golf-DeChambeau ready to unleash newfound power in Connecticut

The thinning of the still-impressive field could clear the way for DeChambeau, who added 25 pounds during the break and has his sights set on winning his first major title this year. "I knew that if I could start working out my body every single day, I'd be better the next day, and other people would be behind," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 06:16 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 06:16 IST
PREVIEW-Golf-DeChambeau ready to unleash newfound power in Connecticut

Bryson DeChambeau will have an excellent opportunity to show off his newfound power at the driver-friendly TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut on Thursday against a field that has seen several top players withdraw due to COVID-19 concerns.

The 26-year-old American has been crushing balls after adding muscle during the PGA Tour's three-month break and has been knocking on the door of a win since the restart with top 10 finishes at Colonial and at Harbour Town last week. "I think this golf course suits me a little bit better," he told reporters ahead of the opening round of the Travelers Championship.

"I can use the length to my advantage on the front nine and there's a couple of holes on the back nine I can do the same," he said. "I definitely feel like I can let it go a lot more."

DeChambeau will benefit from a field that saw major champions Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell withdraw on Wednesday after their caddies both tested positive for COVID-19. Hard-hitting Cameron Champ withdrew earlier in the week after he became the second PGA Tour golfer to test positive for the virus, and last week's winner Webb Simpson said he would sit the tournament out after a family member tested positive.

In response the PGA Tour on Wednesday said stricter safety measures would be put in place. The thinning of the still-impressive field could clear the way for DeChambeau, who added 25 pounds during the break and has his sights set on winning his first major title this year.

"I knew that if I could start working out my body every single day, I'd be better the next day, and other people would be behind," he said. "I thought that if I could do that every single day through quarantine, I'd come back a different person, and I did, and I hope that it's given me an edge."

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Australia can confidently respond to new COVID-19 outbreaks - Morrison

Australias Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday he has confidence the country could move ahead with easing restrictions as it can respond and deal with new coronavirus outbreaks. There will be outbreaks...we cant go stop-go-stop-g...

Inter-district movement of buses, cars suspended till June 30 in Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said that the inter-district movement of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation TNSTC buses and private vehicles will be allowed from June 25 to June 30. The Chief Minister said that the de...

Latin America's COVID-19 deaths seen hitting nearly 390,000 by October

The death toll from the coronavirus in Latin America is expected to skyrocket to 388,300 by October, with Brazil and Mexico seen accounting for two-thirds of fatalities as other nations in the region contain their outbreaks, researchers sai...

46 new COVID-19 cases in Indore, district tally rises to 4,507

As many as 46 new coronavirus cases were reported in Indore on Wednesday, as per the data provided by the District Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 4,507, including 3,344 discharged cases and 21...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020