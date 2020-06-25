37 years of India's maiden World Cup title win

It was on June 25, 1983, when India lifted their first-ever cricket World Cup title, defeating West Indies in the finals by 43 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground. It is now 37 years to India's triumph in the tournament. The World Cup-winning team was led by all-rounder Kapil Dev.

India's World Cup final playing XI included Sunil Gavaskar, K Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma, SM Patil, Kapil Dev (c), Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, and Balwinder Sandhu. After the win, cricket got a fillip in the country, elevating the sport to religion for fans with every child wanting to become a cricketer.

In the finals between India and West Indies, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Kapil Dev-led side managed to score just 183 runs as Andy Roberts took three wickets while Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Larry Gomes picked up two wickets each.

For India, Kris Srikkanth top-scored as he played a knock of 38 runs, apart from him, no other batsmen managed to go past the 30-run mark. Defending 183, India did a good job of keeping a check on the Windies run flow and Madan Lal then dismissed the key batsmen Vivian Richards (33), reducing Windies to 57/3.

Soon after, the team from the Caribbean was reduced to 76/6 and India was the favourites from there on to win the title. Mohinder Amarnath took the final wicket of Michael Holding to give India its first-ever World Cup title win.

In the finals, West Indies was bowled out for 140, and as a result, India won the match by 43 runs. Kapil Dev lifting the trophy at the balcony of Lord's Cricket Ground still remains an image to savour for all the Indian fans.

In the finals, Mohinder Amarnath was chosen as the Man of the Match as he scored 26 runs with the bat and also picked up three wickets with the ball. India has been the regular participant of the World Cup from its beginning to the latest edition.

The first edition was played in the year 1975 and from there on it has taken place after a span of every four years. West Indies won the first two World Cup titles (1975,1979) and was the runner-up of 1983.

India has won the title two times, first in 1983 and then in 2011. MS Dhoni captained the 2011 team to win their second title after 28 years.

Australia has won the tournament five times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015). (ANI)