Former Red Sox manager Kasko dies at 88

Eddie Kasko, a former Boston Red Sox player who later managed the team for four seasons, died Wednesday, the club announced. He would have turned 89 on Saturday. He also served as a minor league manager, scout, and executive during his 29 years with the Red Sox organization.

Kasko guided the Red Sox to winning records in each of his years as manager, 1970-73, but they didn't reach the playoffs in any of those seasons. He wound up with a 345-295 managerial mark. As a player, the New Jersey native broke into the major leagues with the Cardinals in 1957, and he spent two seasons in St. Louis. Kasko played with the Cincinnati Reds from 1959-63, making the National League All-Star team as a shortstop in 1961 when he batted .271 with two homers and 27 RBIs in 126 games.

After playing for the Houston Colt .45s in 1964 and the Houston Astros in 1965, he finished his playing career by appearing in 58 games for Boston in 1966. In 1,077 games over 10 seasons, Kasko hit .264 with a .316 on-base percentage, a .331 slugging percentage, 22 homers, and 261 RBIs. He split time between third base, shortstop and second base.

Kasko managed the Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate from 1967-69. After managing the major league club, he served the organization as a scout (1974-77), scouting director (1978-92) and vice president of baseball development (1992-94). He oversaw drafts that produced Roger Clemens, Jeff Bagwell, and Mo Vaughn. The Red Sox inducted him into their Hall of Fame in 2010.