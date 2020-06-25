Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: NHL: Jarome Iginla headlines 2020 Hall of Fame class; Pacers' Brogdon tests positive for COVID-19 and more

Golf: Koepka, McDowell withdraw from Travelers after caddies tests positive Major champions Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell are among those who withdrew from this week's Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, after their caddies both tested positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 10:26 IST
Sports News Roundup: NHL: Jarome Iginla headlines 2020 Hall of Fame class; Pacers' Brogdon tests positive for COVID-19 and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL: Jarome Iginla headlines 2020 Hall of Fame class

Jarome Iginla, Marian Hossa, Kevin Lowe, and Doug Wilson will be among those inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in November, the organization said on Wednesday. Kim St-Pierre of the Canadian women's national team will also be given the honor and Ken Holland will be inducted under the builder category, the Hockey Hall of Fame said on Wednesday.

Pacers' Brogdon tests positive for COVID-19

Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon said Wednesday he is "feeling well" after testing positive for the coronavirus. Brogdon, 27, has been active in anti-racist and social-justice efforts since the COVID-19 pandemic caused the NBA to pause the season on March 11. He was injured and not playing when the work stoppage began.

Wallace defends investigation into noose

Bubba Wallace expressed relief that the noose found in his garage last weekend wasn't intended for him, but he defended the investigations by NASCAR and the FBI into the incident. The FBI announced Tuesday that photographic evidence showed that the noose was present at the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway garage as far back as last fall, proving that it wasn't placed specifically for Wallace to see it.

U.S. Open to hold wheelchair event after player backlash

U.S. Open organizers said on Wednesday they will include a wheelchair tournament at this year's Grand Slam following a player backlash over their decision to scrap the event as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. The United States Tennis Association's announcement comes five days after the national governing body said it was rethinking their decision and that it could have better communicated with wheelchair athletes.

Grand Slams plan ahead to avoid Djokovic fate

Days after a handful of the world's leading tennis players hugged and high-fived on the court in front of packed stands and partied together in carefree fashion some including world number one Novak Djokovic - were struck down by the COVID-19 virus. As a cautionary tale, it could hardly be starker.

Soccer: Premier League launches reporting system for online abuse

Players, managers and coaching staff will be able to flag up serious discriminatory online abuse through a dedicated reporting system, the Premier League announced on Wednesday. Targetting direct messages received on social media platforms, the Premier League says the central rapid response reporting system could lead to legal action where appropriate.

Golf: DeChambeau ready to unleash newfound power in Connecticut

Bryson DeChambeau will have an excellent opportunity to show off his newfound power at the driver-friendly TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut on Thursday against a field that has seen several top players withdraw due to COVID-19 concerns. The 26-year-old American has been crushing balls after adding muscle during the PGA Tour's three-month break and has been knocking on the door of a win since the restart with top 10 finishes at Colonial and at Harbour Town last week.

Golf: Koepka, McDowell withdraw from Travelers after caddies tests positive

Major champions Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell are among those who withdrew from this week's Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, after their caddies both tested positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said on Wednesday. World number four Koepka and 2010 U.S. Open winner McDowell, who competed on the PGA Tour the last two weeks, both tested negative but decided to skip the PGA Tour's third tournament back from a COVID-19 hiatus out of caution.

Report: Hield one of two Kings to test positive for COVID-19

Shortly after Sacramento Kings forward, Jabari Parker announced Wednesday that he recently tested positive for the coronavirus, The Athletic reported that teammate Buddy Hield also has COVID-19. The news comes a day after the NBA began Phase 2 of its return-to-play plan, during which time players are required to be tested for coronavirus.

U.S. threatens to pull WADA funding as war of words escalates

The United States is threatening to cut off funding to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) unless it immediately enacts serious reforms, according to a report by the White House's Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP). If WADA does not "change its way of doing business" the agency could soon find itself out of funding and out of business, warned Travis Tygart, the head of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

