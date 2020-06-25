Left Menu
Development News Edition

1983 World Cup victory changed cricketing landscape in India: Ashwin

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday called the 1983 World Cup win as the 'landscape' changing moment for the game of cricket in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 12:32 IST
1983 World Cup victory changed cricketing landscape in India: Ashwin
The iconic picture of Kapil Dev receiving 1983 World Cup trophy at Lord's Cricket Ground. (Photo/BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday called the 1983 World Cup win as the 'landscape' changing moment for the game of cricket in the country. Today, India is celebrating the completion of the 37 years of the maiden World Cup triumph under the leadership of Kapil Dev.

"Today 37 years ago, changed the cricketing landscape in India. Thank you @therealkapildev and team for making the game a career for many of us today. Deeply indebted," Ashwin tweeted. In 1983, in the finals between India and West Indies, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The Kapil Dev-led side managed to score just 183 runs as Andy Roberts took three wickets while Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Larry Gomes picked up two wickets each. Defending 183, India did a good job of keeping a check on the Windies run flow, reducing the side to 57/3.

Soon after, the team from the Caribbean was reduced to 76/6 and India was the favourites from there on to win the title. Mohinder Amarnath took the final wicket of Michael Holding to give India their first-ever World Cup title win.

In the finals, West Indies was bowled out for 140, and as a result, India won the match by 43 runs. Kapil Dev lifting the trophy at the balcony of Lord's Cricket Ground still remains an image to savour for all the Indian fans.

In the finals, Mohinder Amarnath was chosen as the Man of the Match as he scored 26 runs with the bat and also picked up three wickets with the ball. India has been the regular participant in the World Cup from its beginning to the latest edition. The first edition was held in 1975 and from there on, it has taken place after a span of every four years.

West Indies won the first two World Cup titles (1975, 1979) and was the runner-up in 1983. India has won the title two times, in 1983 and in 2011. MS Dhoni captained the 2011 team to win their second title after 28 years. Australia has won the tournament five times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015). (ANI)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha reports 210 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fatalities

With 210 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha on Thursday, the state tally of people infected with the virus has climbed to 5,962, the health department said. The state also recorded 17 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday.As per the dail...

Pepsi joins hands with NRAI, Swiggy to support restaurant community

Beverage brand Pepsi on Thursday announced a fund-raising initiative in association with the National Restaurant Association of India NRAI and leading online food delivery aggregator Swiggy to provide 25 lakh meals to the workers of restaur...

Demand for safe European government debt rises as investors turn cautious

Demand for safe European government debt rose on Thursday, with Germanys 10-year bund yield down around 2 basis points, as Wednesdays risk-off mood extended through the Asian session.Investors turned cautious as rising coronavirus cases sto...

Lufthansa shares soar after major shareholder backs bailout plan

Lufthansa shares jumped by 10 on Thursday after investor Heinz Hermann Thiele dropped his objections to a 9 billion euro 10.12 billion government bailout to rescue the carrier hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.I will vote for the proposa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020