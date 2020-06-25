Top-ranked squash player Raneem El Welily ends her career
Top-ranked women's squash player, Raneem El Welily, announced her retirement on Thursday. The 31-year-old Egyptian was the first Arab woman to be world No. 1 in any sport, the Professional Squash Association said. El Welily first took the top ranking in 2015, and won her only world championship two years later.
El Welily first took the top ranking in 2015, and won her only world championship two years later. She was a three-time runner-up. "Squash has been my life for the past 25 years but the time has come for me to say goodbye," El Welily said in a statement on her social media accounts.
Egypt will retain the top ranking when current world No. 2 Nouran Gohar replaces her compatriot next week. AP BS BS.
