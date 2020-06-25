Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top-ranked squash player Raneem El Welily ends her career

Top-ranked women's squash player, Raneem El Welily, announced her retirement on Thursday. The 31-year-old Egyptian was the first Arab woman to be world No. 1 in any sport, the Professional Squash Association said. El Welily first took the top ranking in 2015, and won her only world championship two years later.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 25-06-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 17:15 IST
Top-ranked squash player Raneem El Welily ends her career

Top-ranked women's squash player, Raneem El Welily, announced her retirement on Thursday. The 31-year-old Egyptian was the first Arab woman to be world No. 1 in any sport, the Professional Squash Association said.

El Welily first took the top ranking in 2015, and won her only world championship two years later. She was a three-time runner-up. "Squash has been my life for the past 25 years but the time has come for me to say goodbye," El Welily said in a statement on her social media accounts.

Egypt will retain the top ranking when current world No. 2 Nouran Gohar replaces her compatriot next week. AP BS BS.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Congo announces end to 2nd deadliest Ebola outbreak ever

Eastern Congo has marked an official end to the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in history that killed 2,280 people over nearly two years as armed groups and community mistrust undermined the promise of new vaccines.Thursdays milestone was ...

Top Turkish official denounces Bolton memoir

A top Turkish official has denounced a memoir by former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton, saying it contains misleading, one-sided and manipulative accounts of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans conversations with his U.S. c...

Kejriwal launches video-call facility for COVID-19 patients at LNJP hospital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a video call facility for coronavirus patients admitted at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash LNJP hospital here to talk to their loved ones. LNJP was declared a COVID-19 hospital on March 17...

2 Koreas mark war anniversary after pause in rising tensions

North and South Korea on Thursday marked the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War with largely subdued commemorations amid the coronavirus pandemic, a day after the North abruptly halted a pressure campaign against the South. Sou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020