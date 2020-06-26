Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Emotional Klopp breaks down in tears after title win

Manchester City's 2-1 defeat by Chelsea ensured Liverpool finally secured their first league title in 30 years and the players and Klopp celebrated at a hotel on Merseyside. "I am completely overwhelmed, I never thought it would feel like this," Klopp said in an interview on Sky Sports television, before his emotions got the better of him and he walked off camera crying.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 03:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 03:24 IST
Soccer-Emotional Klopp breaks down in tears after title win

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp broke down in tears as he spoke about his team's achievement in winning the Premier League title on Thursday. Manchester City's 2-1 defeat by Chelsea ensured Liverpool finally secured their first league title in 30 years and the players and Klopp celebrated at a hotel on Merseyside.

"I am completely overwhelmed, I never thought it would feel like this," Klopp said in an interview on Sky Sports television, before his emotions got the better of him and he walked off camera crying. Before the tears began to flow, the 53-year-old German, paid tribute to some of the club's famous sons of the past.

"I have no words. It is unbelievable, much more than I thought was possible. Becoming champions with this club is absolutely incredible. This is for Kenny (Dalglish), for Stevie (Gerrard) - everyone!" he said. Klopp and the players had gathered around a television set to watch the City game knowing that anything but a win for Pep Guardiola's side would put an end to their wait.

Liverpool went into the stoppage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic with a 25 point lead and were forced to wait three months before wrapping up business. "There's a sense of relief because after the three-month interruption no one knew how the season would come back. This is for all of the fans. I hope they celebrate it, it's all in our hearts and our heads, we do it all together and it's a joy to do this for the fans," Klopp said.

"The Manchester City game was really tense, I didn't want to be involved," he added. "It was intense but it is an incredible from my players. What they have done over the last few years in exceptional and it's a pure joy for me to coach them."

Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 after making his name in his homeland with Borussia Dortmund and took the club to the Champions League title last season.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

MP Congress MLA booked for making objectionable remarks against woman union minister

Congress MLA from Vidisha, Shashank Bhargava, has been booked on a complaint filed by the municipality chairperson and some BJP workers for allegedly making objectionable remarks against a woman union minister, Station House Officer Virendr...

Soccer-Liverpool win Premier League title with seven games to spare

Thirty years of hurt came to an end for Liverpool when they were confirmed as Premier League champions on Thursday courtesy of second-placed Manchester Citys 2-1 defeat by Chelsea. The result at Stamford Bridge means Liverpool have an unass...

Severe COVID-19 can damage the brain, preliminary study finds

A preliminary study of patients hospitalised with COVID-19 has found the disease can damage the brain, causing complications such as stroke, inflammation, psychosis and dementia-like symptoms in some severe cases. The findings are the first...

Vikin.gg, Virtus.pro stay alive at Beyond Epic - EU/CIS

Vikin.gg and Virtus.pro each won in the lower bracket on Thursday to stay alive at the Beyond Epic online Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region event. Vikin.gg swept Alliance 2-0 before Virtus.pro beat OG 2-1 in the lower bra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020