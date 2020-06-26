Left Menu
Golf: Calls to shut down Travelers after COVID-19 positives were silly says McIlroy World number one Rory McIlroy said on Thursday that it would have been silly to cancel this week's Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut after Cameron Champ and two caddies tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the tournament.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 05:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 05:25 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. FIFA agree massive $1.5 billion COVID-19 relief plan

FIFA announced on Thursday that it had agreed a $1.5 billion relief plan to help deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global game. FIFA's plan means world soccer's governing body will dip into its reserves to provide national federations with a number of grants and interest-free loans to cope with budget hits. No explanation for noose as NASCAR completes investigation

NASCAR said on Thursday it had completed its own investigation into the noose found in the garage of Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver competing in the top series, without determining who did it or how it got in the stall. An FBI investigation into the incident that put a global spotlight on NASCAR determined on Tuesday that no federal crime had been committed. Soccer: Australia and New Zealand named hosts for 2023 Women's World Cup

Australia and New Zealand were handed the right to host the 2023 Women's World Cup soccer tournament by a comfortable margin after a vote by the FIFA Council on Thursday. Their joint proposal beat a rival bid from Colombia to host the tournament which is being expanded to 32 teams. NFL: Annual Hall of Fame game, ceremony moved to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

The annual NFL Hall of Fame exhibition game, the traditional curtain-raiser to the football season, has been pushed back by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Thursday. The pre-season opener, which would have seen the Dallas Cowboys face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6 this year, will now be played on Aug. 5, 2021. Golf: Calls to shut down Travelers after COVID-19 positives were silly says McIlroy

World number one Rory McIlroy said on Thursday that it would have been silly to cancel this week's Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut after Cameron Champ and two caddies tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the tournament. American Champ withdrew from the event after testing positive at a pre-tournament screening while world number four Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell also withdrew as a precaution when their caddies tested positive. Bubbles within bubbles as F1 teams gear up for season start

Formula One teams will operate in bubbles within bubbles when the season starts behind closed doors in Austria next week after being stalled since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no spectators, no sponsors or VIP guests wandering the paddock and limited social interaction even between team mates. Soccer: Liverpool win Premier League title with seven games to spare

Thirty years of hurt came to an end for Liverpool when they were confirmed as Premier League champions on Thursday courtesy of second-placed Manchester City's 2-1 defeat by Chelsea. The result at Stamford Bridge means Liverpool have an unassailable 23-point lead over City with seven games left. Golf: Hughes goes on birdie blitz to grab lead at Travelers

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes fired an error free 10-under 60 to take the first-round lead at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, on Thursday, putting himself three shots clear of three players including world number one Rory McIlroy. Playing the back nine first at the TPC River Highlands, Hughes was in blistering form as he strung together a run of five straight birdies from the 14th on his outward nine and picked up four more after the turn. Motor racing: Nearly 175,000 tickets sold for Indy 500, as U.S. battles COVID-19 surge

Close to 175,000 tickets have been sold for the Indianapolis 500, which was moved from May 24 to Aug. 23 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) confirmed on Thursday. "That number is in the correct ballpark," IMS vice president of corporate communications Alex Damron told Reuters in an email. "Keep in mind, the vast majority of current sales represent Indy 500 ticket renewals, which occurred in the weeks following last year's race. Dunk specialist Carter announces retirement after 22 seasons

Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter officially announced his retirement from professional basketball on Thursday after an NBA record 22-season career during which his high-flying dunks made him one of the game's top players in his prime. Carter, widely regarded as one of the greatest dunkers of all time, had previously said the 2019-20 NBA campaign would be his last but had not addressed his playing status since the NBA suspended its season in mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

