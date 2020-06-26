Left Menu
Development News Edition

Success of trans-Tasman bid to co-host 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup welcomed

Grant Robertson says winning the rights to co-host the event is another milestone in raising the value and visibility of women’s sport in New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 26-06-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 08:48 IST
Success of trans-Tasman bid to co-host 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup welcomed
“Congratulations to New Zealand Football and Football Federation Australia for their excellent teamwork in securing this outcome for our countries,” Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford said. Image Credit: Twitter(@AlboMP)

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson and Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford are welcoming the success of the trans-Tasman AsOne bid in securing co-hosting of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Grant Robertson says winning the rights to co-host the event is another milestone in raising the value and visibility of women's sport in New Zealand.

"I am delighted at this incredible opportunity. We saw last year how big this tournament has become and the potential it has to create new heroes for young people and raise the profile of women's sport.

"The tournament aligns perfectly with our strategy for Women and Girls in Sport and Active Recreation. Alongside New Zealand's hosting of the 2021 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup it presents an amazing opportunity for us to grow female participation, create new female leaders and further raise the visibility of women's sport," Grant Robertson said.

The New Zealand Government has set aside up to $25 million to host the event. Of that, $14.2 million goes to New Zealand Football for direct support of the tournament. The remainder ensures a seamless, AsOne tournament is delivered. It will also be used to leverage the event at home – in particular, supporting and growing the involvement of women and girls in all aspects of the sport.

"The benefits to New Zealand from hosting the event will return that investment many times over," Grant Robertson said.

"Congratulations to New Zealand Football and Football Federation Australia for their excellent teamwork in securing this outcome for our countries," Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford said.

"This is another opportunity for us to reinforce our credentials in hosting major sporting events, and to realise the benefits of these in terms of economic impact, international profile and bringing our communities together.

"While the vote shows how much faith FIFA have in New Zealand and Australia, the hard work is just beginning as we look to host the best Women's Football World Cup ever," Phil Twyford said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Kop joy: Liverpool fans flood Anfield, 1st title in 30 years

The sun had just set over Anfield and on a 30-year wait to be champions of England again when the fireworks started to explode into the twilight. A signal went out across Merseyside. The drought was finally over for Liverpool.At first, ther...

Mosque sets up COVID-19 facility, provides free oxygen in Bhiwandi

In a humanitarian gesture, a mosque in Bhiwandi town of adjoining Thane district has been converted by its administrators into a temporary COVID-19 facility, where oxygen is provided free of cost to patients. The facility at Makkah Masjid i...

Iran explosion in area with sensitive military site near Tehran- state TV

An explosion took place at an Iranian gas storage facility in an area which houses a sensitive military site near the capital Tehran, a defense ministry spokesman told state TV on Friday.The explosion took place in the public area of Parchi...

Rocket League reveals The Field league

Rocket League game-maker Psyonix is teaming with tournament coordinator Rival Esports to create a new season-based league called The Field. Details of The Field were announced Thursday on the Rocket Leagues esports website. The goal of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020