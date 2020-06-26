Isac Doru conducts online session for coach educators on 'youth development concept'

As part of the ongoing five-day online refresher course organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for coach educators in India, AIFF Technical Director Isac Doru conducted a session via video conferencing titled 'Youth development concept specific to our football environment' on Thursday. He gave a detailed presentation regarding various technical elements, programs, coaching methodologies and training principles, which was followed by a Q&A session.

It was attended by Head of coach education Savio Medeira and 17 coach instructors from across India - Gumpe Rime, Parthasarthy Tulasi, Caetano Pinho, Jeddy Almeida, Richard Hood, John Kenneth Raj, Joshua Vaz, Uttam Singh Negi, Shakti Chauhan, Pradhyum Reddy, Dinesh Nair, Goutam Ghosh, Thomas Joseph, Bijish Ben, Shekhar Kerkar, Sajid Dar and Mariano Dias. "There is no magical formula to define success. We need to understand what are the factors of success in the concept of youth development," said Doru during the session, and listed them as coaching factor, competition factor, conative factor, cognitive factor, psychomotor skill factor and x-factor.

He identified the three dimensions of youth development national concept as realistic, pyramidal and positional, and explained the various technical and tactical elements (individual, group and team) that coaches can identify in players for each age group, along with psychological and physical metrics. Doru also touched upon the importance of having a coaching methodology at each age group and planning -- right from macro-level to having a daily plan.

"The road to success is filled with challenges and we need to be positive. We are on the right track and we need to keep debating and discussing new ideas in order to keep improving and moving forward," he mentioned. Head of coach education Savio Medeira stated, "I thank Isac on behalf of all the Coach Educators for giving us his time and sharing his experience and knowledge. The session was highly detailed and was useful for all of us to upgrade our knowledge." (ANI)