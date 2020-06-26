Left Menu
Football Kenya Federation to receive Sh106mn COVID-19 relief grant from FIFA

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 26-06-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 15:28 IST
Football Kenya Federation to receive Sh106mn COVID-19 relief grant from FIFA
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Football_Kenya)

The Football Kenya Federation is set to receive an Sh106mn (1mnUSD) COVID-19 relief grant from FIFA as well as an additional Sh53.3mn (500,000USD) that will go specifically to women's football, according to a news report by Capital FM.

FIFA is to make available 1.5 billion dollars in grants and loans as a relief fund to help associations impacted by the coronavirus, the world football's governing body announced on Thursday.

Gianni Infantino, the FIFA president has said that the relief fund had been unanimously approved by the members of its council and insisted there would be strict controls on how the money is spent.

In addition, member associations can also apply for a COVID-19 relief loan worth 35 percent of their revenue up to a maximum of 5 million dollars (Sh532.8mn) each.

Continental governing bodies will get 2 million dollars (Sh213mn) as a relief grant, and can also apply for an extra 4 million dollars (Sh426.2mn) relief loan.

Infantino promised "strict controls on the use of the funds, with audits", and said there would be "very clear conditions" for how loans are repaid.

FIFA is financing the enormous relief fund by dipping into its reserves, with 328 million dollars covering grants and 556 million dollars to finance loans, Infantino said.

"Clubs and federations are in real danger. In some parts of the world, football has not restarted. We need to help them," he said.

The creation of the relief fund had been announced by FIFA in March when football across much of the globe was halted as the pandemic spread.

The Zurich-based body had already announced in April that it would free up 150 million dollars in subsidies to member associations to help deal with the consequences of the crisis.

