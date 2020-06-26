Left Menu
Fed Cup finals postponed until next April

The International Tennis Federation says the women's team competition will take place April 13-18 in Budapest, Hungary. The 2020 event was originally scheduled for April but was postponed because of the pandemic. The tennis body says “guaranteeing the health and safety of all involved will not be feasible.” The Fed Cup finals feature 12 national teams competing in a new format.

26-06-2020
This year's Fed Cup finals have been rescheduled for 2021 because of “challenges” related to the coronavirus pandemic. The International Tennis Federation says the women's team competition will take place April 13-18 in Budapest, Hungary.

The 2020 event was originally scheduled for April but was postponed because of the pandemic. Officials had hoped to squeeze the competition in this year. The ITF says there are “significant logistical and regulatory challenges” to holding “an indoor mass gathering” at the Laszlo Arena. The tennis body says “guaranteeing the health and safety of all involved will not be feasible.” The Fed Cup finals feature 12 national teams competing in a new format.

