Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diamond League cancels Paris, Eugene meetings due to coronavirus

Announcing further alterations to its provisional 2020 calendar due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Diamond League on Friday said that meetings in Paris and Eugene will not take place this year while the event in Gateshead has been postponed.

ANI | Stockholm | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:43 IST
Diamond League cancels Paris, Eugene meetings due to coronavirus
Diamond League logo . Image Credit: ANI

Announcing further alterations to its provisional 2020 calendar due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Diamond League on Friday said that meetings in Paris and Eugene will not take place this year while the event in Gateshead has been postponed. The Meeting de Paris, provisionally scheduled for September 6, will not take place this season. Following the latest government announcements on the organisation of major events in France, meeting organisers concluded that there is not enough time to organise a world-class international event in the French capital this year.

The Paris' Diamond League meeting will return in August 2021, at a time when it is "able once again to mobilise volunteers and welcome international stars". In Eugene, the 2020 Prefontaine Classic has also been cancelled. The state of Oregon currently has a ban on large gatherings -- including sporting events -- and that restriction will be in place until at least the end of September.

"The ban, combined with the expected long term restrictions on international travel, makes it impossible to host a world-class track & field meet in front of the Hayward Field faithful on October 4. The Prefontaine Classic is to return in 2021 and provide the opportunity for the University of Oregon to properly introduce the new Hayward Field to track and field fans around the world," the statement read. Discussions are still ongoing in relation to the Muller Grand Prix Gateshead which is no longer scheduled for August 16. The Diamond League said September 12 has been identified as a possible alternative date, however, final confirmation cannot be given at this time due to UK Government guidelines and restrictions.

The Diamond League said that "calendar remains provisional and subject to further changes" due to the ongoing global health situation and ever-changing regulations. The 2020 Diamond League will not be a structured series of events leading to a final as is usually the case. Athletes will therefore not earn Diamond League points this season, and there will not be a single, 24-discipline final in Zurich as originally planned. (ANI)

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Knifeman kills two in Glasgow before being shot by police -BBC

A man stabbed two people to death in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday before being shot dead by police, British media reported, in an attack that left a police officer critically injured. An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen sever...

Pak Judge allows Hindu woman to live with husband after she denied forced conversion

A judicial magistrate in Pakistans Baluchistan province has allowed a Hindu woman to live with her husband after her parents accused him of kidnapping their daughter and forcibly converting her to Islam. Reshma, who is from Garhi Sabhayo in...

3 Army medical teams detailed to function at COVID care facility on wheels in Delhi

Three Army medical teams have been detailed to function at COVID care facility in the national capital, said Indian Army on Wednesday. Three Indian Army medical teams each comprising one medical officer, two nursing assistants and one ambul...

Sports Highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 2110 hours SPO-BAD-BAI-TRAINING BAI plans training camp in Hyderabad from July 1, no domestic event till September By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Jun 26 PTI Top Indian shuttlers, including wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020