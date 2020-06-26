The following are the top sports stories at 2110 hours: SPO-BAD-BAI-TRAINING BAI plans training camp in Hyderabad from July 1, no domestic event till September By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Top Indian shuttlers, including world champion P V Sindhu, will be able to hit the courts from July 1 if the Telangana government allows the Badminton Association of India (BAI) to organise a national camp in Hyderabad. SPO-SHOOT-IND Shooting: Elavenil, Anish among 34 core group picked for Olympics, New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Elavenil Valarivan and Anish Bhanwala, two of India’s finest young shooters, were on Friday named in a 34-member core group for the Tokyo Olympics. SPO-CRI-BHUVNESHWAR Stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad turning point in my career: Bhuvneshwar New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar says playing for IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad has been a turning point in his career as he learnt to handle the pressure of bowling at the death.

SPO-CRI-FINCH Finch keeping himself busy with planning for 2023 World Cup in India Melbourne, Jun 26 (PTI) He has not been in the middle since March but that has not stopped Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch from constantly thinking about the game, so much so that he is already plotting a title bid for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. SPO-ATKBAGAN-KRISHNA Roy Krishna gets contract extension, to play for ATK-Mohun Bagan till next year New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Star Fijian striker Roy Krishna on Friday extended his contract with Indian Super League side ATK till next year ahead of the upcoming seventh edition of the tournament.

SPO-CRI-ATHERTON-SMITH It will be interesting what plans India have for Smith: Atherton Kolkata, Jun 26 (PTI) Former England captain Michael Atherton wants to see the gameplan employed by Indian pace attack against an unorthodox batsman like Australia's Steve Smith when the two teams square off at the end of the year. SPO-CRI-HOLDER-SIMMONS Holder will be back to bowling in four-day game: Simmons Manchester, Jun 26 (PTI) West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has allayed concerns over skipper Jason Holder's fitness ahead of the Tests against England, saying he would be back to bowling soon.

SPO-FOOT-VIJAYAN Get addicted to football, not to drugs: Vijayan New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Legendary footballer I M Vijayan on Friday urged the country's youngsters to "get addicted to football, not to drugs". SPO-CRI-MCA-CM Mumbai CA writes to CM requesting for guidelines to resume training Mumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting the government to issue necessary guidelines for training resumption after three-month lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-TAYLOR Share trophy if game is tied, Super Over not needed in ODIs: Taylor New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Senior New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor would not mind teams sharing the 50-over World Cup trophy in the rare case of a tie as he strongly believes that Super Over is not necessary in the One-day format. SPO-CRI-PHEHLUKWAYO Lockdown has been the perfect opportunity to work on myself: Phehlukwayo Johannesburg, Jun 26 (PTI) South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo feels that the COVID-19 enforced break from the game has provided him with perfect opportunity to work on his body which will help him prolong his career.

SPO-CRI-PCB-BUDGET PCB Annual Budget: More money for domestic compared to Int'l cricket Karachi, Jun 26 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allocated biggest percentage of its 7.76 billion rupee annual budget for the development of domestic cricket while slashing it by 10 percent. SPO-CRI-HAFEEZ-COVID Mystery: Hafeez "COVID-19 positive" again as per PCB facilitated re-test Karachi, Jun 26 (PTI) Positive, negative and now positive again, the mystery surrounding Muhammad Hafeez's COVID-19 test results seems to continue as Pakistan Cricket Board is mulling disciplinary action against the player for not following quarantine protocol..