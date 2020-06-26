Sports News Roundup: McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive; Ivaniseviclatest to test positive for COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19: report

Denny McCarthy has become the third golfer on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19 and the American has withdrawn from the ongoing Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Golf Channel reported on Friday. Nick Watney was the first Tour player to test positive last week and Cameron Champ did so at a pre-tournament screening this week.

Ivanisevic latest to test positive for COVID-19

Former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic is the latest to announce he has tested positive for COVID-19 following the ill-fated Adria Tour organized by Novak Djokovic. Ivanisevic, who is part of Djokovic's coaching set-up, said on Instagram that after two negative tests he had now tested positive.

No explanation for noose as NASCAR completes investigation

NASCAR said on Thursday it had completed its own investigation into the noose found in the garage of Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver competing in the top series, without determining who did it or how it got in the stall. An FBI investigation into the incident that put a global spotlight on NASCAR determined on Tuesday that no federal crime had been committed.

NBA: Sixteen players in 'self-isolation' after testing positive for COVID-19

Sixteen NBA players tested positive for COVID-19, the league said on Friday, a little over a month before the 2020 season is set to resume. "Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician," the National Basketball Association said in a statement.

Soccer: Australia and New Zealand named hosts for 2023 Women's World Cup

Australia and New Zealand were handed the right to host the 2023 Women's World Cup soccer tournament by a comfortable margin after a vote by the FIFA Council on Thursday. Their joint proposal beat a rival bid from Colombia to host the tournament which is being expanded to 32 teams.

Coric still without symptoms after COVID-19 infection

Croatia's Borna Coric has told fans he is feeling well and experiencing no symptoms after contracting the novel coronavirus at Novak Djokovic's controversial Adria Tour tournament. Djokovic, Coric, Grigor Dimitrov, and Viktor Troicki all tested positive for COVID-19 after playing in the event in Serbia and Croatia, which drew big crowds and saw the players pose for pictures together.

NFL: Annual Hall of Fame game, ceremony moved to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

The annual NFL Hall of Fame exhibition game, the traditional curtain-raiser to the football season, has been pushed back by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said on Thursday. The pre-season opener, which would have seen the Dallas Cowboys face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6 this year, will now be played on Aug. 5, 2021.

Davis Cup Finals postponed until 2021

This year's Davis Cup Finals to be staged in Madrid have been postponed until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Friday. The second finals of the flagship team competition, revamped last year with Spain winning the title in Madrid's Caja Magica, will now take place in November 2021.

Former boxing champ Roberto 'Hands of Stone' Duran infected with COVID-19

Former world boxing champion Roberto "Hands of Stone" Duran tested positive for coronavirus after being admitted to a hospital center with flu-like symptoms, the pugilist's son said on Thursday. "My father's exams have just arrived and confirm that he is positive for COVID-19," Robin Duran said on his Instagram account.

Paris and Eugene Diamond League meetings scrapped due to coronavirus

This year's Diamond League athletics meetings in Paris and Eugene have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said on Friday. The organizers also confirmed the meeting at Gateshead in England, which was scheduled for Aug. 16, has been postponed.