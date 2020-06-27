Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSK comprises of really calm dressing room, says Faf du Plessis

Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has said that Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) comprises of a really calm dressing room.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 13:34 IST
CSK comprises of really calm dressing room, says Faf du Plessis
Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis . Image Credit: ANI

Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has said that Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) comprises of a really calm dressing room. Du Plessis was doing an Instagram Live session with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa and it was then that the former Proteas captain talked about his experience of playing with CSK.

"There is a confidence in the CSK dressing room that someone will pull it through for us, and on each occasion, it is someone different. The guys share the load in winning games, it is a confidence thing by doing it again and again," du Plessis told Mbangwa during the chat. "With Chennai, my experience there has been that of a calm dressing room. There are a lot of thinking cricketers in the dressing room," he added.

During the interaction, du Plessis also compared the CSK to Manchester United of old times. He talked about as to how Manchester United used to score winning goals in the dying minutes of the match.

Faf du Plessis has represented Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants in the IPL. The right-handed batsman has played 71 matches in his IPL career so far, managing to score 1,853 runs at an average of 31.40.

Chennai has won the IPL three times (2010, 2011, and 2018) and all the title wins have come under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The IPL's latest edition was slated to begin from March 29, but it has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly wrote a letter to all state associations, stating that the cricket body is looking to host the tournament this year. It is being speculated that the tournament might go ahead in October-November window if the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in Australia gets postponed. (ANI)

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar shelter home cases: Recommended action against erring govt servants, CBI tells SC

The CBI has informed the Supreme Court that its probe into allegations of sexual and physical exploitation in 17 shelter homes in Bihar has been completed, except in two cases where further investigation is on, and they have recommended dep...

After emergency meeting on Gurugram locust attack, Delhi govt will issue advisory to deal with situation: Environment Minister Rai.

After emergency meeting on Gurugram locust attack, Delhi govt will issue advisory to deal with situation Environment Minister Rai....

KDMC fines 270 people in two days for COVID-19 violations

The civic body in Kalyan and Dombivli towns of Maharashtras Thane district collected over Rs 1.3 lakh in fines in just two days from people who failed to wear masks in public amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Saturday. As per ...

Have called emergency meeting to discuss situation following locust attack in Gurugram: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Have called emergency meeting to discuss situation following locust attack in Gurugram Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020