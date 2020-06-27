Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ferguson congratulates old rival Dalglish on Liverpool's title win

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson sent a text message to congratulate old rival Kenny Dalglish after Liverpool ended their 30-year wait for a top-flight title by winning the Premier League on Thursday, the former Liverpool boss has said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-06-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 14:27 IST
Soccer-Ferguson congratulates old rival Dalglish on Liverpool's title win
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson sent a text message to congratulate old rival Kenny Dalglish after Liverpool ended their 30-year wait for a top-flight title by winning the Premier League on Thursday, the former Liverpool boss has said. Both Scots are icons at their former clubs.

Ferguson, who managed United from 1986 to 2013 and famously declared he wanted to knock Liverpool off their perch, led his team to 13 Premier League trophies, five FA Cups and two Champions League titles. Dalglish, who first played for and subsequently managed Liverpool, won three European Cups, eight First Division titles and two FA Cups during his time at the club.

"He (Ferguson) contacted us to say congratulations by the modern medium," Dalglish said. "You go through the older generation Fergie at Manchester United, Brian Kidd, Mike Summerbee; all the old foes who went through football at the same time as us and at the end of the year you sent a letter of congratulations to say well done.

"That continues through. It is a great compliment. You are in competition and rivals, but you are magnanimous enough to send a letter saying congratulations. Everyone is in the same game, aren't they?" Liverpool won the title after second-placed Manchester City were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea on Thursday, leaving the new champions with an unassailable 23-point lead with seven games left.

Dalglish, the last manager before current boss Juergen Klopp to win the league with Liverpool, also praised skipper Jordan Henderson, who he signed from Sunderland during his second stint at the Merseyside club from 2011-12. "He was determined to be a success in football. He's the only Liverpool captain who will have lifted this trophy but also the Club World Cup as well," the 69-year-old said.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Over 90% of sellers back on platform, seeing huge traction in new sign-ups from MSMEs: Flipkart

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Saturday said it has enabled more than 90 percent of its sellers to resume business on the platform since April. Also, the e-commerce major noted that it has seen a 125 percent increase in new sellers signing up on...

Sunday election in Poland a test for president and populism

Polands right-wing president, Andrzej Duda, is fighting for a second term in an election Sunday that will test whether he was helped by a campaign that depicted LGBT rights as a dangerous ideology and a unconventional last-minute reception ...

Gujarat: Five former Congress MLAs join BJP

Five former Congress MLAs from Gujarat, out of the total eight who had resigned as legislators in March and June- ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections- joined the BJP on Saturday. Former Congress MLAs Jitu Chaudhary, Pradyumnasinh Jadeja, J V...

Common childhood vaccine might prevent severe complications of COVID-19, scientists say

Vaccines such as those used against measles may prevent severe lung inflammation associated with COVID-19, according to a study that may lead to a new strategy to protect the vulnerable from the pandemic. The research, published in the jour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020