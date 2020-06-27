Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL: Odisha FC sign Gerald Peyton as assistant coach

The Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Odisha FC have signed Gerald Peyton as the assistant coach ahead of the seventh edition of the tournament.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 27-06-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 15:11 IST
ISL: Odisha FC sign Gerald Peyton as assistant coach
Odisha FC logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Odisha FC have signed Gerald Peyton as the assistant coach ahead of the seventh edition of the tournament. The former Arsenal goalkeeping coach has joined the club on a two-year deal.

The 64-year-old former footballer has played for numerous reputed clubs like West Ham United, Everton, Fulham, and Chelsea and was a member of the coaching teams of Arsenal, Fulham. "I am thrilled to have someone of Coach Gerry's caliber helping us out this year. His 15 years of experience at Arsenal will give a great lift to the boys, particularly our goalkeepers. He is someone who can help us achieve excellence on and off the pitch," the club's president Rohan Sharma said in an official statement.

Before joining Odisha FC, the former goalkeeper of the Irish national team was the assistant manager of the Japanese club Shimizu S-Pulse. "I am looking forward to working in India with my friend and colleague Stuart Baxter along with all the staff and players. Together we aim to build a successful project at Odisha FC that will leave a legacy for all of Odisha for years to come," said Gerald.

Earlier this week, the club also signed youngsters Paul Ramfangzauva and winger Isak Vanlalruatfela for the upcoming season. (ANI)

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Locust swarm enters Gurugram, Palwal, Dwaraka in Delhi; moving towards Uttar Pradesh: Govt.

Locust swarm enters Gurugram, Palwal, Dwaraka in Delhi moving towards Uttar Pradesh Govt....

ASEAN takes position vs China's vast historical sea claims

Southeast Asian leaders said a 1982 UN oceans treaty should be the basis of sovereign rights and entitlements in the South China Sea, in one of their strongest remarks opposing Chinas claim to virtually the entire disputed waters on histori...

8 states contributed 85pc COVID-19 caseload, 87pc deaths: Health Ministry

Eight states, including Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, contributed 85.5 per cent of the active COVID-19 caseload and 87 per cent of the total deaths due to the disease in India, according to the Union Health Ministry. The ministry said ...

24 SP leaders booked for defying social distancing norms during protest: Police

Twenty-four Samajwadi Party leaders, including its district unit president, were booked for allegedly defying social distancing norms while protesting against the fuel price hike, police said on SaturdayThe party leaders had staged a demons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020