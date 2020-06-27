4 Pakistani cricketers test positive for coronavirus again

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday announced that cricketers Kashif Bhatti, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali and Imran Khan have been again tested positive for coronavirus. Also, six out of the ten Pakistan players who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week have now tested negative.

The players tested negative are Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, and Wahab Riaz. Fast bowler Musa Khan and Pakistan Under-19 captain and wicketkeeper Rohail Nazir, along with three other reserve players also tested negative for coronavirus.

"Following advice from leading sports science experts and as per the UK government regulations, players who have tested positive during the PCB testing process will be unable to travel on Sunday," the PCB said in an official statement. "I want to reassure the players and the official left behind that the PCB will provide them best support and look after them during the quarantine period. It needs to be remembered that these players were asymptomatic, which means their chances of regaining complete fitness are higher and brighter than most," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan

"As soon as these players test negative twice through the PCB testing process they will be flown to England to join the squad," he added. The players who were again tested positive will undergo tests following the completion of the quarantine period and will be sent to England following two negative tests.

Pakistan are slated to play three Tests and as many T20Is against England in August and September. (ANI)