Golf: Day cleared to play as single on Saturday after negative COVID-19 test Former world number one Jason Day has been cleared to play the third round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut as a single after returning a negative COVID-19 test on Saturday, the PGA Tour has confirmed.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 22:28 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Significant spread of COVID-19 in Orlando could halt NBA season, commissioner Silver says

The NBA season could again be put on hold if there is a "significant spread" of COVID-19 among its players in Orlando, where the league is set to resume play on July 30 with no fans in attendance, commissioner Adam Silver said on Friday. The NBA was the first major North American league to suspend its season in mid-March after a player tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It recently agreed a plan with its players to restart with 22 teams at Disney World in Florida. Blindsided WADA demands corrections to U.S. anti-doping report

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday it was blindsided by a U.S. report that was riddled with misleading information and inaccuracies and which threatened to cut its funding. In a strong rebuke to the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) report to the U.S. Congress made public on Wednesday, WADA president Witold Banka accused ONDCP director James Carroll of knowingly ignoring errors in the document. Golf: Day cleared to play as single on Saturday after negative COVID-19 test

Former world number one Jason Day has been cleared to play the third round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut as a single after returning a negative COVID-19 test on Saturday, the PGA Tour has confirmed. The PGA Tour said in a statement that Day, who was originally slated to play as part of a threesome, would tee off alone from the 10th hole as a precautionary measure. Australians flock to tennis courts after lockdown relaxed

Australians have flocked to tennis courts in record numbers since social distancing measures put in place to contain the COVID-19 outbreak were relaxed, Tennis Australia (TA) said on Saturday. Australia has been generally successful in containing the new coronavirus, even if the populous southern state of Victoria on Friday experienced a 10th straight day of double-digit new infections. Golf: Mickelson grabs one-shot lead; another player tests positive for COVID-19

Phil Mickelson used a solid finish to seize a one-shot lead following the second round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, on Friday where a third PGA Tour player tested positive for COVID-19. Mickelson closed with a birdie at the last hole of the TPC River Highlands course for a seven-under-par 63 that brought him to 13 under on the week and one shot clear of first-round leader Mackenzie Hughes (68) and sponsor invite Will Gordon (62). Clemson reveals 14 more players tested positive for COVID-19

National power Clemson announced Friday that 14 more football players have tested positive for the coronavirus. The school has revealed 37 positive tests for football players over the past three weeks, including 21 last week. Tennis: Wuhan's spot on 2020 calendar offers hope for all, says organiser

When the WTA announced a provisional list of tournaments for the remainder of a season that will be forever defined by the COVID-19 outbreak last week, one name above all stood out -- the Wuhan Open. It was in the central Chinese city, the home of China's first Grand Slam champion Li Na, that the novel coronavirus first emerged before spreading to the rest of the world, forcing the suspension of professional tennis in early March. Motor racing: Hamilton condemns Ecclestone's 'ignorant' racism comments

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton condemned Bernie Ecclestone for "ignorant" comments about racism after the sport had distanced itself from the 89-year-old former supremo. Ecclestone had earlier told CNN in an interview that "in lots of cases, Black people are more racist than what white people are." NHL's first draft lottery doesn't set No. 1 pick

The NHL held the first phase of its 2020 draft lottery on Friday, and the No. 1 overall pick was awarded to ... no one. The lottery results wound up with the winning slot belonging to a team to be determined after the play-in round of the league's expanded playoffs. NWSL roars back as first North American league to return since COVID shutdown

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) roars into action on Saturday, as back-to-back champions North Carolina Courage kick off the month-long Challenge Cup against the Portland Thorns on Saturday. The NWSL becomes the first major North American league to return after the coronavirus outbreak, with eight of the league's nine teams traveling to suburban Salt Lake City, Utah, for the competition to be played without spectators.

