Mariners release veteran LHP Chen

The Seattle Mariners released Wei-Yin Chen, according to a post on Facebook by the veteran left-hander. Per the Pacific Coast League transaction page, Chen's release by the Tacoma Rainiers -- the Mariners Triple-A affiliate -- was made official on Thursday.

The Mariners picked up the 34-year-old Chen in the offseason after the Miami Marlins released him in November. Signed to a five-year, $80 million contract ahead of the 2016 season, Chen posted a 13-19 record with a 5.10 ERA in 102 appearances (53 starts) with the Marlins.

Overall, Chen owns a 59-51 mark with a 4.18 ERA in 219 career appearances (170 starts) with the Baltimore Orioles and Marlins. --Field Level Media