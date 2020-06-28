Left Menu
Dragons ease by Dynasty in OWL Week 21

In North America action, the Florida Mayhem (11-5) outlasted the scrappy Houston Outlaws (6-11) in overtime, 3-2; the Dallas Fuel (5-8) and the Vancouver Titans (4-7) swept the Toronto Defiant (5-10) and the Boston Uprising (2-13), respectively; and the streaky Los Angeles Gladiators (6-6) dispatched the Washington Justice (3-13) by a score of 3-1. Seoul started strong against Shanghai with a 2-1 win on Ilios, running dive to good success, but the Dragons were quick to adjust.

Dragons ease by Dynasty in OWL Week 21

The Shanghai Dragons downed the Seoul Dynasty on Saturday for their eighth straight victory, improving to 17-2 and remaining atop the standings as Week 21 of the Overwatch League kicked off. The Dragons looked strong in a 3-1 win over the Dynasty (6-7), who were the last team to beat Shanghai in a 3-2 decision back in May.

Also in the Asia region on Saturday, the Guangzhou Charge (12-6) beat the Chengdu Hunters (4-13) by a 3-1 margin, and the London Spitfire (6-7) swept the Hangzhou Spark (7-9). In North America action, the Florida Mayhem (11-5) outlasted the scrappy Houston Outlaws (6-11) in overtime, 3-2; the Dallas Fuel (5-8) and the Vancouver Titans (4-7) swept the Toronto Defiant (5-10) and the Boston Uprising (2-13), respectively; and the streaky Los Angeles Gladiators (6-6) dispatched the Washington Justice (3-13) by a score of 3-1.

Seoul started strong against Shanghai with a 2-1 win on Ilios, running dive to good success, but the Dragons were quick to adjust. Running a double-shield bunker composition with Ashe and Torbjorn, Shanghai convincingly took Temple of Anubis 2-1 to tie the series going into halftime. From there, the Dragons continued to do what worked, while the Dynasty struggled to find an answer. Shanghai took Rialto 3-1 and Hollywood 3-2 to secure the series win.

The Spitfire used their deep bench effectively against the Spark, subbing members around as they took Lijiang Tower 2-0, Volskaya Industries 4-3 and Rialto 3-1. The Charge went up 2-0 into halftime against the Hunters with a 2-0 win on Oasis and a 2-1 win on Volskaya Industries. Chengdu took Watchpoint: Gibraltar 3-2 to start the second half, but Guangzhou wrapped things up with a 4-3 win on Hollywood.

Florida had to work harder for its victory, squandering a 2-0 lead before winning in overtime. With the recent buffs to Genji, Mayhem star DPS Jun-ki "Yaki" Kim saw fit to play the character throughout the series, as did most other teams (for varying lengths of time). This helped Florida take Oasis 2-1 and Volskaya Industries 5-4 in a hard-fought map before halftime. The Outlaws battled back, though, thanks to DPS Dante "Danteh" Cruz, who played Tracer to great effect and boxed the Mayhem's backline. The Outlaws took wins of 3-2 on Junkertown and 3-0 on Blizzard World and looked good in doing so, showing signs of promise of the team that fans thought Houston could be this year.

In getting to a series deciding map on Nepal, though, the Outlaws used up all of their willpower, and couldn't overcome Yaki's signature Tracer. The Mayhem took Nepal 2-0 and secured the series win. The Gladiators opened against the Justice with a 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower before the teams tied Volskaya Industries at 2-2. The Justice full-held Rialto for a 1-0 win to tie the series up, but the Gladiators persevered, taking Hollywood 2-1 and Busan 2-0 for the win.

The Titans continued to improve against the Uprising, after picking up the new roster's first win of the year last week. As is becoming the standard, the Titans were led by DPS Niclas "sHockWave" Jensen to a 2-1 win on Lijiang Tower, a 4-3 win on Hanamura and a 4-3 win on Watchpoint: Gibraltar. The Fuel downed the Defiant by taking Oasis 2-1, Hanamura 2-1 and Watchpoint: Gibraltar 3-2.

Week 21 of the Overwatch League concludes Sunday with seven matches, including one yet to be announced: Shanghai Dragons vs. Hangzhou Spark

Chengdu Hunters vs. Seoul Dynasty New York Excelsior vs. Guangzhou Charge

Los Angeles Valiant vs. Paris Eternal Atlanta Reign vs. Vancouver Titans

Philadelphia Fusion vs. San Francisco Shock TBD vs. TBD

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential: 1. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 17-2, 44-12-1, +32

2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 15-1, 44-14-0, +30 3. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 13-2, 32-11-2, +21

4. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 12-4, 39-17-2, +22 5. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 12-6, 35-32-0, +3

6. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 11-5, 30-20-0, +10 7. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 8-6, 29-26-0, +3

8. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 8-6, 26-25-0, +1 9. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 7-9, 27-34-2, -7

10. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 6-6, 24-18-0, +6 11. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 6-6, 24-24-4, 0

12. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 6-7, 21-27-0, -6 13. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 6-7, 15-23-1, -8

14. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 6-11, 27-38-3, -11 15. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 5-8, 21-28-0, -7

16. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 5-10, 25-34-0, -9 17. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 4-7, 14-23-0, -9

18. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 4-13, 24-40-1, -16 19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 3-13, 17-41-1, -24

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 2-13, 12-43-3, -31 --Field Level Media

