Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-NWSL players take a knee during national anthem; Courage prevails

The favored Courage prevailed 2-1 over the Thorns after Lynn Williams headed in the game winner in stoppage time to kick off the month-long Challenge Cup tournament. Later on Saturday, the Washington Spirit shared an image https://twitter.com/WashSpirit/status/1277064098866479106/photo/1 of most of their team kneeling before their game against the Chicago Red Stars.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 11:30 IST
Soccer-NWSL players take a knee during national anthem; Courage prevails
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Every player from the North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns took a knee during the U.S. national anthem and wore t-shirts with the slogan "Black Lives Matter" prior to their National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) match on Saturday.

In a joint statement, the players said they did so to protest racial injustice, police brutality and systemic racism against Black people and other people of color in America. "We love our country and we have taken this opportunity to hold it to a higher standard," the players said.

"It is our duty to demand that the liberties and freedoms this nation was founded upon are extended to everyone." The protest was popularized by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 and the gesture has again gained steam following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

Ballon d'Or winner Megan Rapinoe of OL Reign tweeted in support for the protest. "You love to see these women using their voice, demanding better for America, and for Black people and people of color," Rapinoe said.

Saturday's match in suburban Salt Lake City, Utah, marked the first time a major North American league has returned to action since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, which upended the sports calendar in March. The favored Courage prevailed 2-1 over the Thorns after Lynn Williams headed in the game winner in stoppage time to kick off the month-long Challenge Cup tournament.

Later on Saturday, the Washington Spirit shared an image https://twitter.com/WashSpirit/status/1277064098866479106/photo/1 of most of their team kneeling before their game against the Chicago Red Stars. Spirit head coach Richie Burke said before the match that he would kneel for the anthem "to recognize the struggle players, friends, team mates and former opponents have had with racism."

"I'm grateful for everything this country has given me, but I feel the need to support the Black Lives Matter movement because I know this privilege isn't the same for everyone," he said. Goals from Ashley Hatch and Rose Lavelle helped Washington beat Chicago 2-1.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Charles Randolph to write, direct COVID-19 pandemic movie

Oscar-winning scribe Charles Randolph is set to write, direct and produce a feature on the early stages of coronavirus pandemic in Chinas Wuhan city. According to Deadline, SK Global will finance and produce the project. The film will exa...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12.30 PM NATION DEL16 PM-MANN KI BAAT Befitting reply given to those who cast evil eye on Indian territory in Ladakh PM New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that India has given a ...

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary and remembered him as one of the most experienced leaders of India, who always raised his voice against injustice and le...

40-year old man dies as he comes into contact with illegal electric fence in TN

A 40-year old man died of electrocution when he accidentally came into contact with an illegal high voltage electric fence at a farm land to prevent wild animals from damaging crops at a village in the district, police said. Krishnamurthy, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020