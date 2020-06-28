Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Liverpool must stay hungry, says Milner

Liverpool cannot afford to get carried away by their Premier League triumph and must remain hungry for success if they are to compete with nearest rivals Manchester City next season, according to experienced midfielder James Milner.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 16:02 IST
Soccer-Liverpool must stay hungry, says Milner

Liverpool cannot afford to get carried away by their Premier League triumph and must remain hungry for success if they are to compete with nearest rivals Manchester City next season, according to experienced midfielder James Milner. Liverpool's 30-year wait for their 19th English top-flight title ended on Thursday when two-times defending champions City lost to Chelsea, giving Juergen Klopp's side an unassailable 23-point lead with seven games left.

Englishman Milner, who won two Premier League titles with City before joining Liverpool in 2015, expects a strong response from Pep Guardiola's team. "You see how difficult it is for any team to defend the title,” Milner, 34, told the Times. "City managed it last season.. but they tried twice before and failed.

"The two times I was there in seasons after winning titles we were never at the races... That’s something I’ve learnt from. "This Liverpool team has shown we can deal with disappointment. Can we now show that we can deal with success? Being as good next year as we've been this year won’t be enough, City will raise their game and so will other clubs."

Milner said his side have the strength of character to cope with the pressure of being champions. “We are now there to be shot at and we have to be big enough to deal with that. It’s not a team that would ever go into autopilot. I don’t think we have those sort of characters and attitude," he added.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Chennai, Jun 28 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.05 pm

MDS1 PD-VIRUS-CASES Retired cop dies of COVID-19 in Puducherry 29 fresh cases reported Puducherry A retired police constable died of COVID- 19 while 29 fresh cases were reported, taking the toll to 11 and the tally of infections to 648 in...

Telangana govt launches Narasimha Rao's birth centenary fete; CM pitches for Bharat Ratna

The year-long birth centenary celebrations of former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao by the Telangana government got off to a start on Sunday with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao making a strong pitch for conferring Bharat Ratna on the ...

Dozens arrested as Hong Kongers protest planned national security laws

Hong Kong police arrested at least 53 people on Sunday after scuffles erupted during a relatively peaceful protest against planned national security legislation to be implemented by the mainland Chinese government. Armed riot police were pr...

Mumbai, June 28 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. . BOM1 MP-MONSOON-RAIN 88 pc excess rainfall in MP this month IMD Bhopal Madhya Pradesh has received 88 per cent excess rainfall in June so far as compared to the normal average due to the e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020