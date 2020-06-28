The following are the top sports stories at 1710 hours: SPO-CRI-HOLDING-INTERVIEW Entertainment in sport is about quality not what happens in stands: Holding By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Spectators certainly add to any high octane contest but the entertainment value of any sport can only be determined by its quality as the English Premier League has shown since its resumption amid the COVID-19 pandemic, feels fast bowling great Michael Holding. SPO-CRI-DHONI-LD PATHAN Dhoni used to control bowlers in 2007 but started trusting them in 2013, became calmer: Pathan New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Former India pacer Irfan Pathan has revealed that World Cup-winning ex-skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni liked to control his bowlers when he started his captaincy stint back in 2007 but came to trust them by 2013, a phase during which he also became a calmer leader.

SPO-CRI-SHIKHA-RULES Women's cricket is different sport, don't make superfluous changes: Shikha New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Senior India pacer Shikha Pandey finds suggestions such as use of smaller balls and shorter pitches to make women's game appealing to be "superfluous" and urged the ICC "not to tinker" with rules to attract more audience. SPO-CRI-WTC-BCB No way to play cancelled Tests if ICC doesn't extend WTC cycle: BCB New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The Bangladesh Cricket Board wants the ICC to extend the World Test Championship cycle as it does not foresee the side playing its eight recently-cancelled matches because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-WI-JOSEPH If I am seen as weak link, it will work to my advantage: Alzarri Joseph Manchester, Jun 28 (PTI) He might be perceived as the weakest link in the West Indies pace attack but young Alzarri Joseph believes that being relatively "unknown" entity will work to his advantage during the upcoming Test series against England starting July 8. SPO-CRI-ENG-LEACH England spinner Leach says he had symptoms similar to coronavirus during South Africa tour Southampton, Jun 28 (PTI) England spinner Jack Leach says he had developed symptoms similar to those of coronavirus while in South Africa earlier this year but having regained fitness he is now focussed on earning his place in the national team for next month's Test series.

SPO-RACISM-CRI-HOLDER Penalise players found guilty of racism like dopers and match-fixers: Holder Manchester, Jun 28 (PTI) West Indies skipper Jason Holder has called for strict action against players found guilty of making racist comments, saying they should be penalised just like dope offenders and match-fixers. SPO-CRI-TAYLOR An iconic match like India vs Australia won't look great without crowds: Taylor on Boxing Day Test Melbourne, Jun 28 (PTI) An "iconic" match like the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia must be played before capacity crowd and authorities should not hesitate in moving out the contest from the MCG in the wake of rising coronavirus cases of in Victoria, says Mark Taylor. SPO-FOOT-ADITI More women footballers will follow Bala Devi's footsteps to play abroad: Aditi New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Indian women's football team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan feels that with the growth in profile of the game in the country, more players will follow the footsteps of trailblazer Bala Devi, venturing out of the country in search of a professional career. SPO-FOOT-CAHILL-IND Indian footballers can flourish with more exposure: Cahill New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Former Australia and Jamshedpur FC striker Tim Cahill believes Indian football's young talents can flourish with systematic exposure at the top level.