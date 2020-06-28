Serie A: AC Milan secure 2-0 win over AS Roma
Updated: 28-06-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 23:34 IST
AC Milan thrashed AS Roma by 2-0 in the ongoing Serie A here on Sunday. Both the teams gave each other a tough competition in the first half, restricting one another from taking a lead.
The second half also witnessed a similar contest between the two until the 76th minute when Ante Rebic scored to break the deadlock. Hakan Calhanoglu then doubled AC Milan's lead from the penalty spot in the final few minutes, after Chris Smalling was adjudged to have fouled Theo Hernandez.
The seventh-placed club AC Milan now have 42 points while AS Roma hold the fifth spot with 48 points. AC Milan will now take on SPAL on July 2 whereas AS Roma will compete against Udinese the day after. (ANI)
