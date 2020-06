Reports: Patriots, QB Newton agree to deal

The New England Patriots and free agent quarterback Cam Newton have reportedly reached agreement on an incentive-laden, one-year contract. ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport both reported the news early Sunday evening. According to Rapoport, the deal is worth up to $7.5 million.

"This has been in the works," Rapoport tweeted. "A bare minimum deal." Newton will have the chance to compete with second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham to replace Patriots legend Tom Brady, who signed with Tampa Bay this offseason after 20 seasons in New England.

--Field Level Media